Experience digitalisation at the Festo Virtual Exhibition

June 2020 News

Festo is breaking new ground with its first-ever Virtual Exhibition scheduled to take place from the 15-16 July. Visitors will get to experience digitalisation as never before. This exhibition will be hosted in place of the Festo stand at the Hannover Messe – one of the biggest exhibitions in the world that attracts over 250 000 visitors each year. For the first time, industry professionals in Africa have an opportunity to experience and attend this renowned exhibition for free.

This is what you can expect:

Live interactions: specialists from all corners of the world are ready to answer your questions, as if they were next to you.

Live chats: separate chatrooms where you can network and exchange information with other industry professionals, like at any other exhibition. You will also get to exchange ideas and experiences with fellow business partners and build networks virtually.

Live presentations: the keynote speakers will present on some of the main topics in automated production such as digitalisation, climate protection, demographic changes and individualised production.

Live booth: industry experts will conduct a tour of the four Festo industry segment booths – Electric, Process and Pneumatic Automation as well as Didactic. Attendees can expect to see the latest products and upgrades that have been introduced by Festo to increase customer efficiency. In addition to the industry segments, you can take a look at some of the latest nature-inspired Bionic inventions. Each booth will have specialised experts live on standby to assist in answering questions from attendees.

Real-life campaign experience: attracting industry professionals from all over the world, the Virtual Exhibition will also give insight into our innovative, exciting 2020 campaigns. From seamless connectivity from the cloud to the component, getting into the flow by configuring media control to the cost-effective core range solutions, Festo has a great line up for professionals that seek to inspire with the latest technology in their businesses. For a sneak peek visit www.festo.co.za.

Bionics: the BionicFlower a construction kit inspired by the plant world, the BionicMobileAssistant a prototype of a robot system that can identify objects and the BionicSwifts that can fly safely in a coordinated pattern are some of the latest bionics that will be revealed at the exhibition.

For more information contact Festo South Africa, 27 11 971 5585, marketing.za@festo.com, www.festo.co.za


Credit(s)

Email: sales.za@festo.com
www: www.festo.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Festo South Africa


Further reading:

Hitachi ABB Power Grids commences operations
June 2020, ABB South Africa , News
In accordance with the agreement signed on 17 December 2018, Hitachi and ABB have announced the completion of all required procedures as planned and the formation of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. on 1 ...

Read more...
Zest grows Africa base with local partners
June 2020, Zest WEG Group , News
“The key to sustainable growth in Africa is partnering with locally owned companies which have proven track records, are technically sound, have strong market knowledge and a business culture aligned ...

Read more...
Gas control products for Covid-19
June 2020, Fluid Systems Africa , News
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) is the authorised distributor for Gas Control Equipment (GCE) in Africa, and supplies a wide range of healthcare and high-purity products. The global spread of Covid-19 ...

Read more...
Cummins ReCon parts a cost-effective alternative
June 2020 , News
Cummins ReCon parts are not just repaired or rebuilt, but are remanufactured to meet or exceed your engine’s original specifications for performance, reliability and durability. These parts also include ...

Read more...
Thermometer guns on coronavirus front lines: accurate or not?
June 2020, SA Gauge , News
If you have not already had your temperature taken before entering a public building, there is a good chance you soon will. It has become an iconic image of the coronavirus outbreak worldwide: a masked ...

Read more...
Africa Automation Technology Fair hosts successful first virtual event
June 2020, Reed Exhibitions , News
The Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) organiser, Reed Exhibitions, has launched a series of virtual events and successfully started hosting them. The first was held on 2 July. Aptly named the Launch ...

Read more...
ARCA delivers control valves for biomass heat and power plant
June 2020, Valve & Automation , News
Kronospan, a global manufacturer of chipboards, laminated flooring and worktops, has been working with the ‘Factory Of The Future’, EU’s project to reduce CO2 emissions and other environmental impacts ...

Read more...
RS Components extends distribution partnership with Rockwell Automation
June 2020, RS Components SA , News
RS Components has announced a partnership with Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. With immediate effect, RS is also authorised to supply Rockwell ...

Read more...
Varispeed delivers a customised control system solution in KZN
June 2020, Varispeed (Div of Hudaco Trading) , News
Varispeed recently partnered with a prominent local cable manufacturer to upgrade an existing, outdated control system.       The project “This customer had been looking to upgrade the control system ...

Read more...
Turck Banner appointments Kenneth McPherson as sales director
June 2020, Turck Banner , News
Turck Banner in South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth McPherson as sales director. He will head up all the sales and marketing activities for the company. As a lifelong enthusiast ...

Read more...










