Experience digitalisation at the Festo Virtual Exhibition

June 2020 News

Festo is breaking new ground with its first-ever Virtual Exhibition scheduled to take place from the 15-16 July. Visitors will get to experience digitalisation as never before. This exhibition will be hosted in place of the Festo stand at the Hannover Messe – one of the biggest exhibitions in the world that attracts over 250 000 visitors each year. For the first time, industry professionals in Africa have an opportunity to experience and attend this renowned exhibition for free.

This is what you can expect:

Live interactions: specialists from all corners of the world are ready to answer your questions, as if they were next to you.

Live chats: separate chatrooms where you can network and exchange information with other industry professionals, like at any other exhibition. You will also get to exchange ideas and experiences with fellow business partners and build networks virtually.

Live presentations: the keynote speakers will present on some of the main topics in automated production such as digitalisation, climate protection, demographic changes and individualised production.

Live booth: industry experts will conduct a tour of the four Festo industry segment booths – Electric, Process and Pneumatic Automation as well as Didactic. Attendees can expect to see the latest products and upgrades that have been introduced by Festo to increase customer efficiency. In addition to the industry segments, you can take a look at some of the latest nature-inspired Bionic inventions. Each booth will have specialised experts live on standby to assist in answering questions from attendees.

Real-life campaign experience: attracting industry professionals from all over the world, the Virtual Exhibition will also give insight into our innovative, exciting 2020 campaigns. From seamless connectivity from the cloud to the component, getting into the flow by configuring media control to the cost-effective core range solutions, Festo has a great line up for professionals that seek to inspire with the latest technology in their businesses. For a sneak peek visit www.festo.co.za.

Bionics: the BionicFlower a construction kit inspired by the plant world, the BionicMobileAssistant a prototype of a robot system that can identify objects and the BionicSwifts that can fly safely in a coordinated pattern are some of the latest bionics that will be revealed at the exhibition.

For more information contact Festo South Africa, 27 11 971 5585, marketing.za@festo.com, www.festo.co.za

Festo South Africa





