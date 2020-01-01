Cummins South Africa remains a key supplier to critical sectors
June 2020
News
Cummins South Africa has been issued with the necessary permits to operate as a key supplier to critical sectors during the national lockdown. In addition, some employees have been exempted from the lockdown conditions. However, this is only to respond to emergencies in the critical industries as identified by the government.
Cummins offers a service by playing a vital role in producing, distributing and servicing products essential to maintain the flow of essential goods, and providing important backup to critical infrastructure and businesses. As such, Cummins remains open – where approved by local governments – providing service, support and products needed to keep the country’s economy going.
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread, Cummins is committed to keeping its clients updated on the steps it is taking to help power business needs during this uncertain time.
Supporting customers
• Cummins offers critical services that help power the world.
• It provides standby and commercial generators, keeping healthcare and other critical companies running during times of increased capacity.
• Service locations around the world ensure that these products continue to work when they are needed most.
• Providing access to the parts and tools necessary for completing critical work is vital.
Business continuity
• The supply chain teams continue to host regular meetings and are actively working to mitigate any current and potential impact to the company’s global supply chain, including dual-sourcing for critical materials, working with logistics providers to ensure delivery, and more.
• During this time, it is important to maintain work continuity to support customers. As a result, protective efforts are being stepped up to maintain operations.
• Cummins has a robust business continuity process whereby all sites have written plans that are focused on maintaining support to its customers during times of crisis or unforeseen events.
Safety
• Many of Cummins’ employees have been tasked to work from home to protect the health and safety of its people and customers.
• Rigorous hygiene and cleaning procedures have been implemented at all plants, technical centres, service locations, logistics centres and offices.
• Safety guidelines have been issued for customers and suppliers who may visit company facilities.
For more information contact Deepa Rungasamy, Cummins Africa Middle East, +27 11 589 8512, deepa.rungasamy@cummins.com, www.cummins.com
