Specialised dry-type transformers for Saldanha port upgrade
June 2020
News
Transnet’s upgrade of its port facility at Saldanha Bay will include dry-type transformers from specialist company Trafo Power Solutions.
The company is supplying specialised transformers for the Tippler 3 project at the iron ore load-out station. Factory acceptance testing was completed in December 2019, and, according to Trafo Power Solutions managing director David Claassen, delivery to site was achieved on schedule during February 2020.
The construction of a third tippler at the Saldanha Bay port is to sustain iron ore export volumes of 60 million tons per year when the existing tipplers are refurbished in future. It will integrate with the rail system bringing ore via the 860 km line from mines in the Northern Cape. Key aspects of the new infrastructure comprise the 285 tonne tippler itself, a loading vault below ground and a conveyor tunnel. New buildings, service roads, bridges, railway lines, conveyors, lighting and bulk electrical supply infrastructure are also part of Transnet’s upgrade project.
Trafo Power Solutions’ contract was for the design, supply and commissioning of five dry-type transformers. There are two 1000 kVA units and a 3150 kVA unit, both stepping down from 11 kV to 400 V. The other two units are 3500 kVA and 4500 kVA capacity respectively, taking 11 kV down to 3,3 kV.
To resist the corrosive sea air, all the transformer enclosures are manufactured from 3CR12 grade of stainless steel. The enclosures are also IP33-rated to ensure a high level of ingress protection against moisture and dust.
Designed locally by Trafo Power Solutions, the dry-type transformers were manufactured in Italy by TMC Transformers, experts in cast resin transformer technology, and all products were factory-tested according to IEC standards. At Saldanha, Trafo Power Solutions was also responsible for building auxiliary protection and control panels, located remotely from the transformers. These include temperature control sensors that communicate with the port’s broader control and monitoring network.
For more information contact David Claassen, Trafo Power Solutions, +27 11 325 4007, david@trafo.co.za, www.trafo.co.za
Further reading:
Experience digitalisation at the Festo Virtual Exhibition
June 2020, Festo South Africa
, News
Festo is breaking new ground with its first-ever Virtual Exhibition scheduled to take place from the 15-16 July. Visitors will get to experience digitalisation as never before. This exhibition will be ...
Read more...
Varispeed delivers a customised control system solution in KZN
June 2020, Varispeed (Div of Hudaco Trading)
, News
Varispeed recently partnered with a prominent local cable manufacturer to upgrade an existing, outdated control system. The project
“This customer had been looking to upgrade the control system ...
Read more...
Turck Banner appointments Kenneth McPherson as sales director
June 2020, Turck Banner
, News
Turck Banner in South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Mc
Pherson as sales director. He will head up all the sales and marketing activities for the company. As a lifelong enthusiast ...
Read more...
Complete Hager electrical distribution solutions available from EM
June 2020, ElectroMechanica
, News
A complete range of products and systems for electrical distribution in industrial, residential and commercial buildings is available from leading supplier ElectroMechanica (EM). “Customers include professional ...
Read more...
Cummins South Africa remains a key supplier to critical sectors
June 2020
, News
Cummins South Africa has been issued with the necessary permits to operate as a key supplier to critical sectors during the national lockdown. In addition, some employees have been exempted from the lockdown ...
Read more...
Pepperl+Fuchs to host a free, five-day online event
June 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs
, News
Pepperl+Fuchs’ 2020 Online Summit is a free digital platform that will allow customers and other interested parties to learn about the latest trends and solutions in factory and process automation – even ...
Read more...
Aguru announces agreement with French industrial services company Ennovia
June 2020
, News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement ...
Read more...
Rope access used for inspection at pulp and paper plant
June 2020
, News
When a pulp and paper producer required inspection and maintenance of its fire-water reticulation system, it turned to rope access specialist Skyriders to provide a quick and cost-effective solution. ...
Read more...
HMA Geotechnical solution for greenfield ammonia plant in Indonesia
June 2020
, News
HMA Geotechnical has supplied its Wisenmeshnet wireless infrastructure monitoring system for one of the largest industrial projects in Indonesia. This is the first time that this system, intended mainly ...
Read more...
Africa Medical Supplies Platform launched
June 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, News
The Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), of which local company, Invicta Holdings, is a key supplier, is now officially live as part of a continent-wide effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
In ...
Read more...