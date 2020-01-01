Incledon launches latest Tekflo couplings

June 2020 Motion Control & Drives

Incledon, a leading provider of quality fluid conveyance products and solutions, recently launched a new range of universal couplings, adding to its current range of Tekflo-branded products based on quality, value and performance.

The Tekflo universal coupling range has been designed and developed to join various pipe materials with various outside diameters within a pipeline. Featuring a corrosion-resistant, fusion-bonded epoxy-coated body as standard, the outside diameter range caters for various pipe materials to be joined within the specified ranges.

Sizes are available from 50 mm to 350 mm DN. Ductile iron sleeves and end rings, EPDM gaskets, galvanised carbon steel bolts, and nuts and washers allow the couplings to operate at a nominal pressure of 1,6 MPa in water conveyance.

Incledon distributes products utilised in the conveyance of water, gases and liquids. It has the largest and widest consolidated quality product offering in order to service the diverse industries it operates in, and is well positioned to take advantage of the government’s infrastructure development programmes.

Today Incledon has branches in every major South African city, with a national footprint including Bloemfontein, Upington, Cape Town, Durban, East London, George, Johannesburg, Mbombela, Polokwane, Port Elizabeth, Secunda, and Rustenburg, in order to ensure that customer service remains the top priority.

For more information contact Charmaine Munian, Incledon, +27 11 323 0800, charmaine.munian@incledon.co.za, www.incledon.co.za





