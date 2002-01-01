Editor's Choice
Turck Banner appointments Kenneth McPherson as sales director

June 2020 News

Turck Banner in South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth McPherson as sales director. He will head up all the sales and marketing activities for the company. As a lifelong enthusiast of industrial automation technologies and with over 24 years of experience in the industry, his proven leadership ability and business acumen will bring gravity to Turck Banner’s increasing business in Southern Africa. Kenneth’s passion for excellence and visionary thinking will add to the company’s already considerable momentum in the market.

Kenneth is a well-qualified business professional and engineer with a N.Dip. Electrical Engineering – Power (cum laudé) and a management-focused B.Tech. (Hons) in business administration. He began his career as a project technician with AEG Automation, was then appointed Durban branch manager for the Lenze agents, SA Power, and by 2002 he had been promoted to product manager, based in Johannesburg. In 2003 he was selected as sales engineer for the Beckhoff product range by Jendamark, which stood him in great stead when he assisted in opening Beckhoff Automation sub-Saharan Africa in August 2006. Kenneth was later appointed as managing director of Beckhoff Automation in South Africa and built a formidable team that took market share and consistently boosted sales, despite the deteriorating economic environment.


Kenneth McPherson

“My focus on team development, customer relationships and service results in long-term, loyal clients and a team that supports the vision of effective, then efficient, growth,” said Kenneth upon joining the Turck Banner team. Turck Banner CEO, Brandon Topham, stated that Kenneth would add further impetus to Turck Banner’s ambitions of remaining a customer-oriented premium partner for reliable, industry-specific global automation solutions in Africa. This is a perfect match with Turck Banner’s philosophy of striving to offer the best possible application solution to its customers – quickly and reliably.

Kenneth is a family man, having married his high school sweetheart, and recently celebrated 21 years of marriage. The couple have a 16 year old as well as 13 year old twins. He loves outdoors, off-roading and 4x4’ing, game drives in the bush, mountain biking and motorcycling.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


