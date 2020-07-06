Wireless detection of erosion corrosion

6 July 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
While many forms of corrosion can be anticipated depending on the presence of corrosion causing factors such as H2S, water injection and oxygen in dry pipelines, erosion caused as a result of sand or solids cannot be directly identified. Since many sudden pipeline leaks and failures can be attributed to this phenomenon, it is a hidden threat to asset integrity.
While the corrosion stops after passive layer formation, solids, especially sand particles, often erode this layer, enhancing the corrosion rate. The sand can travel up to the terminals even with the best downhole completions or sand filters. The effect gets accelerated with high velocity of fluid for wells with high production rates. By detecting the sand at the wellheads, the flow rates can be altered in real time to achieve fluid velocity below critical velocity.
While the problem is complex, combining sand detection with the real-time corrosion monitoring downstream of the choke provides a complete solution. The areas with altered cross-section are subjected to increased velocity of the fluids with accelerated erosion. Devices measuring the change in the cross-section of the flowline provide real-time corrosion monitoring. It is also possible to estimate the life of the flowline with the current corrosion rates.
Emerson’s Sand Monitors, together with Permasense-corrosion monitoring, can be used to detect the erosion corrosion. Both devices are non-intrusive and easy to install and belong to the family of pervasive sensing devices. The combined solution is available in wireless configuration. This provides seamless data transfer of sand and resulting corrosion to the control room. The production engineers may view this data when transmitted to the control room for analysis and decision making. This facilitates real-time production optimisation.
The solution is believed to fetch a 66% ROI for a field with around 500-1000 wells. Software – called Fieldwatch – can provide the sand detection and erosion data for the field with ‘report by exception’ capability. This proves very beneficial for the production team to plan the well interventions and other actions in advance, i.e., a predictive maintenance strategy.
This wireless solution can help avoid manual inspections, which can be misleading due to human errors in observation and interpretation. It also helps through seamless data connectivity to the control room, leveraging predictive maintenance and a step towards digital transformation.
Taking sampling to new heights June 2020
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With the general decline in ore grades in mining, FLSmidth’s market-leading expertise in mineral sampling and laboratory automation holds increasing value to mines.
“The more you understand about ...
Read more...Measure bearing vibration and temperature June 2020, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Vibration in rotating machinery is merely the back and forth movement, or oscillation, of a machine and components, such as drive motors, driven devices (pumps, compressors, etc.), and the bearings, shafts, ...
Read more...Emerson introduces software for flow measurement June 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson has released Micro Motion ProcessViz, a standalone, cost-effective software solution for flowmeter process data visualisation. Having an instant visualisation of raw process data translates into ...
Read more...C-Gap replaces current methods of CSS measurement June 2020
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Developed by Mintap, based in Perth, Western Australia, the Closed Side Setting (CSS) measurement device – the C-Gap – is now available through South African-based Control Systems Rustenburg. C-Gap offers ...
Read more...Emerson’s new thermowell design tool June 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Temperature Measurement
Emerson has introduced the Rosemount Thermowell Design Accelerator, a free online thermowell design tool that eliminates manual thermowell iterations facing process design engineers when sizing thermowells. ...
Read more...Wireless machine monitoring June 2020, SKF South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
SKF has teamed up with connectivity expert LumenRadio to create a new wireless monitoring system, measuring vibration and temperature. The SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 System combines SKF’s knowledge in ...
Read more...Ratchet P-Clamp from HellermannTyton June 2020
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
When a heavy-duty equipment manufacturer asked HellermannTyton to devise the most effective way to attach and remove cables for additional equipment, nobody imagined that a well-trodden path would lead ...
Read more...Detect plant maintenance requirements May 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new smart ifm position sensors provide signals to alert operators before problems become critical. High resolution allows the sensors to detect even small changes in the switching area. In addition ...
Read more...Emerson’s software secures health and safety May 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, IT in Manufacturing
Emerson’s new DataManager software v8.2 helps refiners monitor corrosion of hydrofluoric (HF) acid alkylation units to prevent costly, unplanned shutdowns and maximise profits and productivity. DataManager ...