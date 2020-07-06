Aguru announces agreement with French industrial services company Ennovia
6 July 2020
News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Ennovia of Toulon, France.
Ennovia was founded in November 2007 with the mission to provide industrial companies with methodologies and innovative tools that reduce production and maintenance costs. Commenting on the mission, CEO Jean-Yves Kbaier said: “At the origin of our activity, we intervened mainly in the sectors of energy and the environment, in the areas of electricity production and water treatment. Subsequently, we diversified into nuclear and oil and gas with some large projects in the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Our mission is to develop new tools for operators based on information technologies such as big data, predictive analytics, cloud, and the Internet of Things.”
Through Aguru, Ennovia now brings smart maintenance management solutions to southern Africa in the form of the Quickbrain platform. This advanced yet practical system enables managers and technicians to optimise maintenance activities and extract the efficiencies at processing and manufacturing operations. Quickbrain is recognised for its ability to provide information on an ergonomic platform, facilitating efficient and rapid decision-making.
Johan Louw.
Johan Louw, founder and managing director of Aguru, said: “We looked for the right partner with a practical solution that will fit the African market. We needed an offering with a quick learning curve to maximise benefits for the operator, yet easily scalable to service large operations. Ennovia’s Quickbrain CMMS (computerised maintenance management system), met this and other technical criteria. The DMS (document management system) is fully integrated and of immense value to industrial companies wanting to deliver on their digital transformation objectives. We are extremely pleased with the capability and immediate support to service our clients.”
Commenting on the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenge for industrial operations to continue while key staff are working from home, Louw said: “We share a passion to develop human-machine partnerships that leverage human capital value. With solutions such as Quickbrain, our clients can be sure that their maintenance planning and execution remains on track, and tasks can be digitally assigned and progress monitored with minimal human interaction.”
For more information contact Johan Louw, Aguru Business Solutions, +27 82 711 1279, ceo@aguru.co.za, www.aguru.co.za
