Pepperl+Fuchs to host a free, five-day online event

6 July 2020 News

Pepperl+Fuchs’ 2020 Online Summit is a free digital platform that will allow customers and other interested parties to learn about the latest trends and solutions in factory and process automation – even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Your Future Automation’ is the motto for Pepperl+Fuchs’ first online summit, which will take place from 20-24 July. This free, fully digital event offers customers and other interested parties a way to get in touch with industrial sensor and electrical explosion protection experts and learn about the latest solutions and trends in the fields of factory and process automation. On each day of the summit, participants will be able to access keynotes, live shows, and panel discussions on a different topic from the field of automation technology via a browser-based online platform.

These topics include:

• Digital Kanban Management.

• Mobile Devices and Services Drive Digital Transformation.

• Smart Intralogistics Solutions with RFID and LiDAR Technology.

• Ethernet Advanced Physical Layer (Ethernet APL).

• The Power of 3-D Measurement Technology.

In the networking lounge, participants will also have the opportunity to talk to other attendees and experts from Pepperl+Fuchs and its partner companies. Other digital content, such as technical whitepapers, videos, and presentations will be available for free download. All content areas will be offered in English and will be presented in both the morning and afternoon to enable interested parties from all over the world to participate without being tied to time zones.

“Everything will revolve around user-centred digitalisation,” comments Dr Gunther Kegel, chairman of the executive board of Pepperl+Fuchs. “What better way to communicate this than with a digital event tailored to the interests of our customers?”

Main Topics

Digital Kanban Management

It is hard to imagine manufacturing without Kanban systems and the advantages they offer. Nevertheless, error-prone, manual processes and low digitalisation still leave plenty of room for improvement. Bosch Connected Industry (BCI), Pepperl+Fuchs and Neoception have joined forces to develop a scalable system that prepares Kanban racks for Industry 4.0 and is equally suitable for greenfield projects and retrofits.

Mobile Devices and Services Drive Digital Transformation

Smartphones, tablets, and digital workflows have become an integral part of modern work environments. As the global market leader for intrinsically safe mobile devices, the Pepperl+Fuchs brand ecom supports its customers from configuration and management to the analysis and evaluation of (real-time) device data. The result: a sophisticated mobile worker concept that enables lean processes, improves data quality, and contributes to increased productivity and employee safety.

Smart Intralogistics Solutions with RFID and LiDAR Technology

Precisely coordinated materials and goods flows require more than just individual components: They need well designed and innovative solutions that cover everything from custom sensor technology, infrastructure components, and cabling, to system integration and software development. Along with several customers, Pepperl+Fuchs will showcase projects that demonstrate how RFID and LiDAR technology can be used to create these custom solutions.

Ethernet Advanced Physical Layer (Ethernet APL)

With the new Ethernet advanced physical layer (Ethernet APL), Pepperl+Fuchs and other companies are laying the foundation for future IoT applications in the process industry. The new physical layer enables field devices to be directly connected to higher-level systems, allowing consistent, transparent, and uniform communication across all hierarchical levels for the first time. In doing so, Ethernet APL combines all the experience and requirements of the process industry: long cable runs, twisted-pair cables, interoperability, and use in hazardous areas up to Zone 0/Class 1, Div. 1.

The Power of 3-D

Efforts to achieve 100% quality while reducing conversion times as a result of Industry 4.0 are creating increasingly complex engineering challenges in a range of industries. To implement the necessary measurement, quality, and positioning tasks, Pepperl+Fuchs and its subsidiaries VMT, 3D.aero, and Espace 6D are offering unique end-to-end solutions in the field of 3-D measurement technology. These transfer traditional tasks to a digital environment, thus furthering the development of the digital twin.

