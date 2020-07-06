Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Pepperl+Fuchs to host a free, five-day online event

6 July 2020 News

Pepperl+Fuchs’ 2020 Online Summit is a free digital platform that will allow customers and other interested parties to learn about the latest trends and solutions in factory and process automation – even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Your Future Automation’ is the motto for Pepperl+Fuchs’ first online summit, which will take place from 20-24 July. This free, fully digital event offers customers and other interested parties a way to get in touch with industrial sensor and electrical explosion protection experts and learn about the latest solutions and trends in the fields of factory and process automation. On each day of the summit, participants will be able to access keynotes, live shows, and panel discussions on a different topic from the field of automation technology via a browser-based online platform.

These topics include:

• Digital Kanban Management.

• Mobile Devices and Services Drive Digital Transformation.

• Smart Intralogistics Solutions with RFID and LiDAR Technology.

• Ethernet Advanced Physical Layer (Ethernet APL).

• The Power of 3-D Measurement Technology.

In the networking lounge, participants will also have the opportunity to talk to other attendees and experts from Pepperl+Fuchs and its partner companies. Other digital content, such as technical whitepapers, videos, and presentations will be available for free download. All content areas will be offered in English and will be presented in both the morning and afternoon to enable interested parties from all over the world to participate without being tied to time zones.

“Everything will revolve around user-centred digitalisation,” comments Dr Gunther Kegel, chairman of the executive board of Pepperl+Fuchs. “What better way to communicate this than with a digital event tailored to the interests of our customers?”

Main Topics

Digital Kanban Management

It is hard to imagine manufacturing without Kanban systems and the advantages they offer. Nevertheless, error-prone, manual processes and low digitalisation still leave plenty of room for improvement. Bosch Connected Industry (BCI), Pepperl+Fuchs and Neoception have joined forces to develop a scalable system that prepares Kanban racks for Industry 4.0 and is equally suitable for greenfield projects and retrofits.

Mobile Devices and Services Drive Digital Transformation

Smartphones, tablets, and digital workflows have become an integral part of modern work environments. As the global market leader for intrinsically safe mobile devices, the Pepperl+Fuchs brand ecom supports its customers from configuration and management to the analysis and evaluation of (real-time) device data. The result: a sophisticated mobile worker concept that enables lean processes, improves data quality, and contributes to increased productivity and employee safety.

Smart Intralogistics Solutions with RFID and LiDAR Technology

Precisely coordinated materials and goods flows require more than just individual components: They need well designed and innovative solutions that cover everything from custom sensor technology, infrastructure components, and cabling, to system integration and software development. Along with several customers, Pepperl+Fuchs will showcase projects that demonstrate how RFID and LiDAR technology can be used to create these custom solutions.

Ethernet Advanced Physical Layer (Ethernet APL)

With the new Ethernet advanced physical layer (Ethernet APL), Pepperl+Fuchs and other companies are laying the foundation for future IoT applications in the process industry. The new physical layer enables field devices to be directly connected to higher-level systems, allowing consistent, transparent, and uniform communication across all hierarchical levels for the first time. In doing so, Ethernet APL combines all the experience and requirements of the process industry: long cable runs, twisted-pair cables, interoperability, and use in hazardous areas up to Zone 0/Class 1, Div. 1.

The Power of 3-D

Efforts to achieve 100% quality while reducing conversion times as a result of Industry 4.0 are creating increasingly complex engineering challenges in a range of industries. To implement the necessary measurement, quality, and positioning tasks, Pepperl+Fuchs and its subsidiaries VMT, 3D.aero, and Espace 6D are offering unique end-to-end solutions in the field of 3-D measurement technology. These transfer traditional tasks to a digital environment, thus furthering the development of the digital twin.

Register now

Interested in attending? Register for Pepperl+Fuchs’ free online summit at www.pepperl-fuchs.com/summit


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Turck Banner appointments Kenneth McPherson as sales director
June 2020, Turck Banner , News
Turck Banner in South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth McPherson as sales director. He will head up all the sales and marketing activities for the company. As a lifelong enthusiast ...

Read more...
Specialised dry-type transformers for Saldanha port upgrade
June 2020 , News
Transnet’s upgrade of its port facility at Saldanha Bay will include dry-type transformers from specialist company Trafo Power Solutions. The company is supplying specialised transformers for the ...

Read more...
Complete Hager electrical distribution solutions available from EM
June 2020, ElectroMechanica , News
A complete range of products and systems for electrical distribution in industrial, residential and commercial buildings is available from leading supplier ElectroMechanica (EM). “Customers include professional ...

Read more...
Cummins South Africa remains a key supplier to critical sectors
June 2020 , News
Cummins South Africa has been issued with the necessary permits to operate as a key supplier to critical sectors during the national lockdown. In addition, some employees have been exempted from the lockdown ...

Read more...
Aguru announces agreement with French industrial services company Ennovia
June 2020 , News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement ...

Read more...
Rope access used for inspection at pulp and paper plant
June 2020 , News
When a pulp and paper producer required inspection and maintenance of its fire-water reticulation system, it turned to rope access specialist Skyriders to provide a quick and cost-effective solution. ...

Read more...
HMA Geotechnical solution for greenfield ammonia plant in Indonesia
June 2020 , News
HMA Geotechnical has supplied its Wisenmeshnet wireless infrastructure monitoring system for one of the largest industrial projects in Indonesia. This is the first time that this system, intended mainly ...

Read more...
Africa Medical Supplies Platform launched
June 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News
The Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), of which local company, Invicta Holdings, is a key supplier, is now officially live as part of a continent-wide effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. In ...

Read more...
Africa Automation Technology Fair announces launch of virtual event series
June 2020, Reed Exhibitions , News
The Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) organiser, Reed Exhibitions, announced the launch of a series of virtual events to take place from July 2020 on the AATF digital platforms. The event series ...

Read more...
Tektronix and Coherent Solutions partner for integrated optical communications
June 2020, Comtest , News
Comtest has announced that technology companies Tektronix and Coherent Solutions have an exclusive partnership agreement to provide fully integrated optical communications platforms to new and existing ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved