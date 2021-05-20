Editor's Choice
News



Africa Automation Technology Fair announces launch of virtual event series

June 2020 News

The Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) organiser, Reed Exhibitions, announced the launch of a series of virtual events to take place from July 2020 on the AATF digital platforms.

The event series will feature a succession of webinars, dubbed as Automation and Technology Tuesdays and Thursdays, and will provide a platform for exhibitors on the event to feature product demonstrations, launch new products virtually and showcase client case studies.

With all major events cancelled throughout 2020 due to COVID-19, the virtual event series provides a unique opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their product and service range, to a pre-qualified audience of interested buyers and enthusiasts on all things related to automation technology.

Attendees can look forward to engaging in new features which allow industry players to connect, learn and share whilst the world is on lockdown. Online workshops and webinars will spark debate and feature insights shared by leading economists, prominent industry experts and futurists, paving the way for growth and innovation for this sector.

“The AATF Virtual Series of Events provides a pre-fair opportunity to add value to our clients, showcasing what the African continent has to offer in industrial automation and technology, paving a way to keep their products and services top of mind,” says Chardonnay Marchesi, portfolio director of Reed Exhibitions.

Trade shows like the Africa Automation Technology Fair will be a key driver of reigniting business activity for the future. The face-to-face experience that the event offers will not only engage the five senses for buyers and suppliers, but will also play a pivotal role in putting Africa’s industrial automation technology sector as a critical sector at the forefront of business processes and decisions.

Positioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Technology Fair is scheduled to take place from the 18-20 May 2021 at The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Those interested in attending the upcoming webinars, or looking for more information to participate in the event, can contact the organisers via the website www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com or follow the social media channels for the webinar announcements:

https://www.facebook.com/AfricaAutomationTechnologyFair/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/africa-automation-fair/

https://twitter.com/AAtF_2021

For more information contact Leatitia van Straten, Reed Exhibitions, +27 71 884 8366, leatitia.vanstraten@reedexpoafrica.co.za, www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com


Tel: +27 11 549 8300
Fax: 086 649 3212
Email: info@africaautomationfair.com
www: www.africaautomationfair.com/
Reed Exhibitions


