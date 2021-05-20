Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Tektronix and Coherent Solutions partner for integrated optical communications

June 2020 News

Comtest has announced that technology companies Tektronix and Coherent Solutions have an exclusive partnership agreement to provide fully integrated optical communications platforms to new and existing customers in support of the growing global demand for communications across the telecommunications, data communications, defence, aerospace and semiconductor markets.

“Tektronix and Coherent Solutions are strongly committed to providing industry-leading test and measurement solutions for high-bandwidth optical communications,” says Amy Taylor, general manager of performance solutions at Tektronix. “When coupled, Coherent Solutions IQTransmitter products and Tektronix AWG products create a complete optical communications platform.”

Together, these two companies will provide fully integrated optical modulation analyser (OMA) systems, using Tektronix’s DPO70000SX/DX oscilloscopes and Coherent Solutions IQReceivers. Capabilities of this platform include the generation of coherently modulated signals such as 64QAM to address the high-speed communications market. Complex optical modulation is a critical development path for engineers who are looking for test and measurement systems to support product roll-out for 400G/800G and transmission rates of up to 1 TBps. Tektronix oscilloscopes integrated with Coherent Solutions DSPs will pave the way for engineers to develop coherent transceivers in an efficient process that is both compliant to the current standards and enables them to conduct advanced research beyond the standards.

Andy Stevens, CEO of Coherent Solutions, says, “We’ve seen a surge of interest in OMA systems as engineers look to keep up with developments in high-speed optical technologies and also deploying coherent technology in new areas. It’s the perfect time for our companies to align our expertise, and we’re confident the partnership will bring significant benefits to our customers and the wider optical communication industry over the next few years.”

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Artificial Intelligence and Dawn of Disruption
June 2020 , News
Since the phrase Artificial Intelligence (AI) was coined in the 1950s, technology has advanced significantly and transformed our social and work worlds. Some industry luminaries are bullish about the ...

Read more...
Limestone calciner takes command of operations with new control room
June 2020, Rockwell Automation , News
There are few qualities so desirable for a business to have than an ability to adapt to change. Industries evolve, circumstances shift, but what remains over time are those businesses with the foresight ...

Read more...
Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021
May 2020, Reed Exhibitions , News
It’s one year until the doors open to Africa’s leading industrial automation technology event. Set to take place at the Ticketpro Dome from 18-20 May 2021, the event will be attended by South African, ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser sees itself as well positioned
May 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
Endress+Hauser performed well across all fields of activity, industries and regions in 2019. The Group created hundreds of new jobs, invested record amounts and improved in the area of sustainability. ...

Read more...
Comtest trading for 15 years
May 2020, Comtest , News
Comtest, one of South Africa’s leading providers of test, measurement and communications equipment, is proud to mark its 15-year trading milestone in 2020. CEO Barend Niemand says, “Comtest has representation ...

Read more...
Hytec Pretoria exhibits at Mining & Technical Expo
May 2020 , News
Hytec Pretoria exhibited at the Mining and Technical Exhibition (MTE) at the Cullinan Sports Ground in Tshwane, the first MTE for the year held in February. The company showcased a wide range of products ...

Read more...
Skyriders to offer external training at its academy
May 2020 , News
“The Midrand-based training academy established by rope access specialist Skyriders will soon offer external training,” reports marketing manager, Mike Zinn. Working at height continues to pose a ...

Read more...
Honeywell takes nine SA students to space camp
May 2020, Honeywell ACS South Africa , News
Honeywell has sent nine South African students to the US Space & Rocket Centre (USSRC) in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of the 10th annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA). From 23-27 February, ...

Read more...
Skid-mounted dry-type transformer does duty on a coal mine
May 2020 , News
In a specialised application on a coal mine, Trafo Power Solutions recently supplied a dry-type transformer mounted on a mobile skid. “The harsh environment of a coal mine required us to specially ...

Read more...
SEW-Eurodrive supplies gear units for agitators and mixing systems
June 2020, SEW-Eurodrive , News
Gear units in an agitator design are often equipped with an extended bearing housing optimised specifically for use in mixers and agitators, using tried-and-tested standard gear unit series. SEW-Eurodrive ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved