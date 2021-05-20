Artificial Intelligence and Dawn of Disruption

June 2020 News

Since the phrase Artificial Intelligence (AI) was coined in the 1950s, technology has advanced significantly and transformed our social and work worlds. Some industry luminaries are bullish about the potential of AI, like Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, who says: “AI is one of the most important things humanity is working on.” This sentiment is echoed by this statement by Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon: “Machine learning and AI will empower and improve every business, every government organisation, every philanthropy.”

Others, like Alibaba past chairman Jack Ma, are more cautious: “AI is a threat to human beings. AI and robotics are going to kill a lot of jobs, because in the future, these will be done by machines.”

Be this as it may, AI is here to stay and will continue to disrupt our daily lives. Many people don’t understand what can be done with AI, least of all how to transform their businesses using it, or how it will impact their careers. Enter Dawn of Disruption (DOD), a South African developed gamification based, team focussed workshop that demystifies AI, dismisses the fear factor, and facilitates the creation of an inclusive AI strategy for the business. The workshops are run by accredited DOD practitioners and follow a flexible pattern with an interactive audio-visual presentation on the history of AI, plus current and work-in-progress AI use cases. Next follows the playing of the DOD board game where specific AI application ‘cards’ applicable to the business are discussed and filtered for use during the final strategy formulation session of the workshop.

Many blue-chip companies have already participated in these workshops with documented benefits like future proofing their businesses and employees, as well as achieving a competitive advantage by adopting a first-mover AI strategy. The world is currently experiencing the worst disruption in living memory; most of us were not prepared and have suffered in some way or another. The DOD intervention is the ideal way to prepare for the next, inevitable disruption.

For more information contact Nico Landman, Nicabi Facilitation, +27 66 297 0933, nico@nicabi.com, www.nicabi.com





