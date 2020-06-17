Bently Nevada’s condition monitoring and protection system
17 June 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Why Orbit 60? Why Now?
Bently Nevada prides itself on a history of machine protection and condition monitoring solutions. With over 60 years of innovation, over 100 000 rack monitoring systems, and over 6 million sensors deployed across the globe, it is a go-to source for all rotating equipment protection and condition monitoring needs.
For the past quarter of a century, the undisputed workhorse of the Bently Nevada family has been the 3500 monitoring series, which has seen several enhancements and improvements since its launch in 1996. The 3500 has been deployed in many different industries and applications around the globe with over 85 000 units installed and counting.
Not resting on its laurels, the company saw a need to innovate and designed a new machine health monitoring and protection system from the ground up in the form of the Orbit 60, based on customer feedback and technology advancements available today. Key benefits of the new system include:
• Intrinsic cybersecurity and data isolation.
• More data + more insights = better decision making.
• Industry leading processing power and channel density.
• Multiple module choices.
• Seamless system 1 integration.
• Ease of deployment.
The Orbit 60 is a platform for many applications. No longer do users have to decide what role the condition monitoring platforms should play. With the Orbit 60, it can be assigned a role in protection, in condition monitoring, or in both. This inherent flexibility means that it can be deployed on virtually any type of machinery, in any type of application.
The Orbit 60 is suitable and designed with the following industries in mind: oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, power generation, pulp and paper, mining, and water and wastewater treatment. The Orbit 60 is now available to quote and is scheduled for an early 2021 availability.
For more information contact Baker Hughes, +27 67 415 9406, omesh.harripersadh@bakerhughes.com, www.bakerhughes.com
