Ratchet P-Clamp from HellermannTyton
June 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
When a heavy-duty equipment manufacturer asked HellermannTyton to devise the most effective way to attach and remove cables for additional equipment, nobody imagined that a well-trodden path would lead to the birth of a new type of fixing part.
But early on, the product designers became so frustrated with the practical limitations of conventional p-clips that they decided to apply their collective cable tie engineering know-how to come up with a better solution. Their goal: an end to fiddly two-handed fastening and fixing in a single step and no damage from clips that twist when the screw is torqued down.
Metal and plastic p-clamps have evolved
The result is Ratchet P-Clamp. As the name suggests, the designers have added a ratcheting closure mechanism. This makes it possible to separate the process of fixing and orientating the clamp from the fastening of the cable or hose. What is more, it can be easily reopened and reused.
Made from toughened polyamide with a steel mounting plate, the Ratchet P-Clamp is user-friendly. The rugged clamp is ideal for fastening and fixing cables, wires, pipes and hoses in heavy-duty applications including solar farms and mining.
How it works
Quite simply, you place the bundle in and close the clamp by hand to the required diameter. The Ratchet P-Clamp comes in four flexible sizes covering the common 6,2 mm to 51 mm diameter range. Advantages at a glance:
• Preinstall the clamp before you close it.
• Easily lever it open with a flathead screwdriver for maintenance.
• Drastically reduce the number of specific clips in the inventory.
Ribbing on the inside of the clamp centres cables and helps prevent the pinching common with p-clips. Soft inserts are also available to protect sensitive insulation or hoses from abrasion. An additional cable tie fixing point on the leading edge opens up possibilities for routing other items along the clamps. A variety of mounting plate angles makes it possible to piggyback clamps on a single mounting point.
For more information contact HellermannTyton, +27 11 879 6600, jhb.sales@hellermann.co.za, www.hellermanntyton.co.za
