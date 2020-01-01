Dry-well calibrator

June 2020 Temperature Measurement

WIKA’s innovative CTD4000 series calibrators have been designed for on-site applications as well as for the severe conditions of the naval and marine sectors. Their ease of use and compact and practical design make them unbeatable in industrial processes where the calibration of temperature measurement systems is essential for the control of processes and the quality of the final product.

Special attention is paid to reduce weight, size and to reinforce robustness by using an aluminium body as well as aluminium and stainless steel for many internal parts. With the available standard inserts, the calibrators are versatile and can be easily adapted for the calibration of temperature probes with the most common diameters. Customer-specific inserts and bores are available on request.

