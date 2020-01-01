Editor's Choice
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Wireless machine monitoring

June 2020 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

SKF has teamed up with connectivity expert LumenRadio to create a new wireless monitoring system, measuring vibration and temperature. The SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 System combines SKF’s knowledge in machine health monitoring with LumenRadio’s patented network technology.

When fitted to rotating equipment, the system economically automates vibration data collection. Predictive maintenance programs can be expanded with data captured more often, which increases defect detection rates and leads to avoidance of costly unplanned machine shutdowns.

With LumenRadio, SKF can employ its MiraOS operating system, which provides several benefits with wireless communication. A mesh network protocol enables sensors to exchange data, navigating around obstacles, such as pipework and liquid storage tanks, instead of trying to punch through them. LumenRadio’s patented cognitive coexistence technique scans the radio spectrum and switches frequencies to avoid busy channels and overcome interference. All this means increased radio reliability and less retransmission, significantly reducing the power consumption of the battery in a small device.

Chris G. James, product manager at SKF says: “Low power consumption was one of the main reasons SKF chose to work with LumenRadio. The technology not only provides high precision time stamping of data, it also minimises energy usage by knowing exactly when to switch the radio on and off. This means the sensor can work on a single battery for many years, in tough wireless environments such as paper mills.”

The self-forming sensor network requires no existing infrastructure like Wi-Fi and can be deployed on a scale wide enough to cover the monitoring points of today’s walk-arounds inspections. Precise timestamping of vibration data enables wider analysis capabilities in SKF’s strategy of reliable rotation as a service.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


