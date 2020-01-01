Wireless machine monitoring

June 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
SKF has teamed up with connectivity expert LumenRadio to create a new wireless monitoring system, measuring vibration and temperature. The SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 System combines SKF’s knowledge in machine health monitoring with LumenRadio’s patented network technology.
When fitted to rotating equipment, the system economically automates vibration data collection. Predictive maintenance programs can be expanded with data captured more often, which increases defect detection rates and leads to avoidance of costly unplanned machine shutdowns.
With LumenRadio, SKF can employ its MiraOS operating system, which provides several benefits with wireless communication. A mesh network protocol enables sensors to exchange data, navigating around obstacles, such as pipework and liquid storage tanks, instead of trying to punch through them. LumenRadio’s patented cognitive coexistence technique scans the radio spectrum and switches frequencies to avoid busy channels and overcome interference. All this means increased radio reliability and less retransmission, significantly reducing the power consumption of the battery in a small device.
Chris G. James, product manager at SKF says: “Low power consumption was one of the main reasons SKF chose to work with LumenRadio. The technology not only provides high precision time stamping of data, it also minimises energy usage by knowing exactly when to switch the radio on and off. This means the sensor can work on a single battery for many years, in tough wireless environments such as paper mills.”
The self-forming sensor network requires no existing infrastructure like Wi-Fi and can be deployed on a scale wide enough to cover the monitoring points of today’s walk-arounds inspections. Precise timestamping of vibration data enables wider analysis capabilities in SKF’s strategy of reliable rotation as a service.
Low-friction bearings for EV drivetrains April 2020, SKF South Africa
, Motion Control & Drives
Bearings, although buried deep within the vehicle, are on the front line in contributing to drivetrain efficiencies and delivering reliability for automotive manufacturers.
Breakthroughs in technologies ...
Read more...Detect plant maintenance requirements May 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new smart ifm position sensors provide signals to alert operators before problems become critical. High resolution allows the sensors to detect even small changes in the switching area. In addition ...
Read more...BMG’s products for welding fume extraction May 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG’s Tools & Equipment division has introduced a range of specialist products, systems and services to assist industry to create a healthy and safe work environment, by reducing the risks associated ...
Read more...SKF acquires software development start-up April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF has completed the acquisition of Form Automation Solutions (FAS), a US-based software development start-up company. FAS has developed GoPlant, a mobile-based asset inspection and data collection solution ...
Read more...Pressure-relief safety helmets April 2020, RS Components SA
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components has added the 3M SecureFit X5000 and X5500 Series safety helmets to its health and safety product portfolio. SecureFit helmets incorporate 3M’s patented pressure diffusion technology, which ...
Read more...Automotive products for race winning performance April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF is a passionate sponsor of global motorsport. Through its Racing Division, the company is involved in all aspects of technical assistance, design and manufacture for motorsport applications. In the ...
Read more...SKF technology for tidal turbine April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011 ...
Read more...Closing the gap April 2020, Control Systems Rustenburg
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A new closed side setting (CSS) measurement device – the C-Gap – is now available to the South African market through Control Systems Rustenburg and Steelpoort. The C-Gap offers accuracy, safety and reliability ...
Read more...Condition monitoring systems from ifm Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ifm product range comprises systems for monitoring vibration, oil quality, compressed air and water consumption.
Read more...Data and digital technologies power new trends in asset management Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With technological and product changes across the enterprise fundamentally changing EAM, users in today’s industrial organisations now have new tools to better assess how they monitor, maintain, and manage their assets.