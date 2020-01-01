Emerson’s new thermowell design tool

Emerson has introduced the Rosemount Thermowell Design Accelerator, a free online thermowell design tool that eliminates manual thermowell iterations facing process design engineers when sizing thermowells. It is easy to use and intuitively guides users through complex projects, saving hours of wasted labour and resources. Users will be able to iterate up to 1000 thermowell tags with a single click – all optimised for their process conditions.
On average, engineers can spend 50 hours doing thermowell calculations for a single project. Nearly 20 variables related to process conditions and thermowell dimensions are used to find a safe and efficient solution. Temperature points often need to be recalculated three to four times using traditional trial-and-error methods before passing global standards for safe operation outlined by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
Using the Thermowell Design Accelerator, engineers can reduce design ideation time to just 15 minutes.
The software uses ASME PTC-19.3 TW (2016) criteria and has built-in quality checks to confirm safe thermowell results that protect processes and the people that operate them. As the tool automatically iterates thermowell dimensional changes for safe use, it also tracks calculation history. Engineers get a breakdown for each thermowell iteration and the corresponding physical dimensional change to the thermowell as it calculates solutions. They can review each step for how the thermowell was able to pass PTC criteria and have a reference for updating their design if process conditions change. It’s true design, not just thermowell pass or fail.
Thermowell Design Accelerator is easy to use. The onscreen image dynamically updates as tag data is input and the help feature identifies potential calculation issues, like missing data or incorrect inputs. Plus, users get thermowell and matching sensor specification model codes for a quick and easy way to review, collaborate, purchase and share information with project teams.
The new tool is part of Emerson’s portfolio designed to help engineers quickly and confidently develop solutions. It can be accessed anytime online at www.emerson.com/thermowelldesignsoftware and designs can be saved in the MyEmerson personalised digital experience.
