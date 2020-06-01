Electronic access from a mobile

Editor's Choice
1 June 2020 Smart Home Automation

FIBARO, a global manufacturer of smart home wireless systems, and access control solutions provider SALTO Systems have partnered to add SALTO Danalock V3 smart locks to deliver the smartest all-around solutions for home security.

The new technology will allow FIBARO users to incorporate SALTO’s Danalock into their smart home ecosystem, allowing electronic access control from a mobile application and remote controls that control your home appliances at the same time from one place – your smartphone or tablet.

The SALTO Danalock and FIBARO integration include:

• Integration between SALTO Danalock V3 SmartLock and FIBARO through Z-Wave wireless protocol.

• SALTO Danalock smart lock can be easily connected with anti-burglary or fire protection systems within one simple app.

• Mobile, remote, and scheduled locking and unlocking.

• Creation and management of PIN entry codes.

• Management of access rights.

• Creation and management of smart home scenarios for residents, visitors, caretakers, dog walkers, etc.

For more information visit www.danalock.com and www.fibaro.com


Tel: +27 87 701 5858
Email: info.za@saltosystems.com
www: www.saltosystems.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Salto Systems Africa


