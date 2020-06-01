Electronic access from a mobile

FIBARO, a global manufacturer of smart home wireless systems, and access control solutions provider SALTO Systems have partnered to add SALTO Danalock V3 smart locks to deliver the smartest all-around solutions for home security.
The new technology will allow FIBARO users to incorporate SALTO’s Danalock into their smart home ecosystem, allowing electronic access control from a mobile application and remote controls that control your home appliances at the same time from one place – your smartphone or tablet.
The SALTO Danalock and FIBARO integration include:
• Integration between SALTO Danalock V3 SmartLock and FIBARO through Z-Wave wireless protocol.
• SALTO Danalock smart lock can be easily connected with anti-burglary or fire protection systems within one simple app.
• Mobile, remote, and scheduled locking and unlocking.
• Creation and management of PIN entry codes.
• Management of access rights.
• Creation and management of smart home scenarios for residents, visitors, caretakers, dog walkers, etc.
For more information visit www.danalock.com and www.fibaro.com
