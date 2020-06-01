A safe living environment

1 June 2020 Smart Home Automation

Vivotek has deployed its IP surveillance cameras in the New Borovaya residential project in Belarus, built upon land with a total area of more than 100 hectares. The whole district is being actively developed in line with the most modern European trends of improved urban living environments.

Based on the principle of ‘smart and ‘social, the New Borovaya project is one of the most innovative and upscale developments in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. In order to ensure public safety and protect private property, А-100 Development paid special attention to the security of the huge residential complex.

To meet the demanding requirements of the project, including high-quality imagery, reliable equipment from a global brand, excellent technical characteristics and optimal price, the distributor DataStream DEP had complete confidence in recommending Vivotek’s IP surveillance solutions. Vivotek’s IB8369A and IB8367A bullet-type network cameras were selected for video surveillance of streets, playgrounds and outdoor parking, while the FD8369A-V dome-type cameras were chosen for the entrances of residential buildings. A single data transmission network has been built at the facility, which unites all cameras and provides easy access to any camera.

