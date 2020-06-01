The time to understand the IoT for home automation is now

1 June 2020 Smart Home Automation

As the smart home market sees growing investments and continues to mature, we also see an uptake of ever more smart home automation applications, each designed for a specific audience with some going mainstream regardless of the context of the owner.

Typical examples of such increasingly mainstream applications include home security and anything with regards to energy efficiency and savings. A typical example of a specific home automation solution that is poised to grow in a context of the drivers of IoT in healthcare: IoT-enabled solutions for the physically less mobile (among others, ageing populations), disabled or chronically ill (with for instance remote health monitoring and air quality monitoring).

In an interview on the evolution in light and room control, Commeignes forecasts that we are moving towards endless applications in a home automation context and IoT will be a game changer.

However, as the few examples above show, it is clear that, depending on the type of application, partners with different expertise are needed. The opportunities for integrators and also niche players are huge since smart energy management, the many aspects of light and room control, and niche solutions in areas such as healthcare require higher skills.

It is one of many reasons why companies, integrators and contractors need to get up to speed when it comes to the Internet of Things. When professional home automation and even integrated building automation solutions start to move from today’s mainly luxury, security and comfort environment to more applications and connected solutions, market opportunities arise.

