Home automation in South Africa is the future

1 June 2020 Smart Home Automation

Let Green Leaf Alternative Solutions automate and seamlessly connect your entire home or building. Control your space anytime from anywhere. By using the latest trends and most up-to-date technologies in home automation, Green Leaf ensures a seamless and user-friendly interface for any space or environment.

Certified KNX partner

From the office to the average household, KNX opens up complete opportunities for building control systems while keeping the costs down. With a single touch panel, all applications in the home or building can be controlled – from heating, ventilation and access control to the remote control of all household appliances.

KNX allows completely new ways to increase comfort, safety and energy savings in the home or building. Wherever it is employed, the systems bring real benefits to architects, designers, and contractors and, above all, to building owners and users. Benefits include:

• Low operating costs resulting in considerable energy savings.

• Time saving.

• Flexibility and adaptability to future requirements.

For more information visit www.greenleafalternativesolutions.co.za






