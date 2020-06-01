Editor's Choice
Smart Home Automation



Home integrated technology

1 June 2020 Smart Home Automation

Home automation from BNC Technology offers a digital concierge experience, paired with a cognac and classical music, or poolside cocktails and family Sundays. Whatever your lifestyle blueprint, BNC Technology will tailor your vision of opulence. Dream up your ultimate space and connect with us – we’ll design a home automation solution that ushers in elegant sophistication, and pairs it with convenience and unlimited luxury.

We merge immersive design with expansive tech prowess, to enrich any entertainment experience, whether it’s home cinema, audio visual, home automation or world-class remote security systems.

Home cinema

Become the architect of your platinum space when you choose our full experience in private home cinema: a limitless integration of design and tech that will lead you to the ultimate indoor entertainment reality. BNC Technology is your exclusive design partner in bespoke digital concierge experiences. We are precise, turnkey, insatiably original, and we aim to deliver on your desire.

For more information visit www.bnctechnology.co.za




