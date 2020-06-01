Tame the complexities of technology

1 June 2020 Smart Home Automation

Enjoy the convenience of controlling your entire home with a home automation system. At ESAV, we tame the complexities of technology and make household integration and control systems simple and convenient, so you spend less time pushing buttons and more time enjoying life. Technology is supposed to enhance your life, not complicate it!

Automated lighting: personalise a light control system to recall favourite settings and effortlessly transform the light that surrounds you. Control your home’s lighting from a master keypad or by remote to easily change your visual environment at the touch of a button. Install timers, fan controls, and occupancy/vacancy sensors for added convenience, to automatically control your lights and fans.

Multiroom audio and video: have music and HD video throughout your home. CD in the lounge, radio in the office, DSTV in the kitchen, rugby at the bar, open the gate outside for a visitor or close the curtains in the home theatre, all controlled wirelessly, or on pad or touchscreen controls throughout the home. The possibilities are endless.

Controls and interfaces: control and interfaces are your connection to your home. Touchscreens deliver the latest information about your home and the world outside through Internet feeds, email and weather, just like your tablet or smartphone. The choice is yours. We have the right interface for your systems and your budget.

CCTV and security: keep an eye on what matters most. Have a camera in the nursery or by the pool to watch the kids. Have infrared cameras outside to protect your home, and keep an eye on it from anywhere in the world. Home solutions for security are now a part of everyday life.

For more information visit www.esaudiovisual.co.za





