Hygienic food production

June 2020 Pressure Measurement & Control

Food production is a matter of trust, and hygiene is the number one priority in the manufacturing process. Success is determined by both the reliability and the efficiency that make flawless production possible – whether during bottling, container filling or CIP cleaning. This makes it all the more important for plant operators to be able to rely fully on the measurement technology employed. Level and pressure sensors from VEGA have made a name for themselves over many decades for their reliability and longevity. Robust, versatile and easy to use, even under extreme conditions or strict regulations, they provide important inputs for delivering greater plant safety and efficiency.

Complete supplier for level and pressure

VEGA completes its measurement technology portfolio for food production with two new compact instrument series, comprising of pressure sensors and level switches. The product families Vegabar and Vegapoint prove that automation can be both simple and highly efficient at the same time, without compromising on dependability, hygiene or accuracy. The new measuring instruments are perfectly tailored to standard applications that still demand the highest quality. Their standardised hygienic adaptor system provides the flexibility needed to reduce and keep installation work and parts inventory at a minimum. The process fittings can be selected as needed and adapted to local requirements.

360° switching status display

Thanks to the all-round switch status display, all sensor states can be visually discerned from any direction. The colour of the illuminated ring, which can be customised from over 256 different colours, remains clearly visible, even in daylight. At a glance, the user can see if the measuring process is running, if the sensor is switched on or if there is a possible malfunction in the process.

Intelligence with IO-Link

Sensor intelligence is built right into the new devices: the standard IO-Link protocol ensures both a universal and particularly simple system of communication. This means that the instruments have a standardised communication platform that enables seamless data transfer and simple system integration.

The new instruments can be easily read out and configured using a smartphone or tablet. Device setup and operation become considerably easier, especially in environments such as clean rooms, where physical access involves a lot of effort.

