Appointments

Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021

May 2020, Reed Exhibitions , News

Endress+Hauser sees itself as well positioned

May 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News

Comtest trading for 15 years

May 2020, Comtest , News

Hytec Pretoria exhibits at Mining & Technical Expo

May 2020 , News

Skyriders to offer external training at its academy

May 2020 , News

Honeywell takes nine SA students to space camp

May 2020, Honeywell ACS South Africa , News

Skid-mounted dry-type transformer does duty on a coal mine

May 2020 , News

Becker Mining South Africa supplies uninterruptible power supply systems

May 2020, Becker Mining South Africa , News

Aguru announces agreement with French industrial services company Ennovia

May 2020 , News

From the editor’s desk: Loop signatures and digital postage during lockdown

May 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News

It’s one year until the doors open to Africa’s leading industrial automation technology event. Set to take place at the Ticketpro Dome from 18-20 May 2021, the event will be attended by South African,Endress+Hauser performed well across all fields of activity, industries and regions in 2019. The Group created hundreds of new jobs, invested record amounts and improved in the area of sustainability.Comtest, one of South Africa’s leading providers of test, measurement and communications equipment, is proud to mark its 15-year trading milestone in 2020. CEO Barend Niemand says, “Comtest has representationHytec Pretoria exhibited at the Mining and Technical Exhibition (MTE) at the Cullinan Sports Ground in Tshwane, the first MTE for the year held in February. The company showcased a wide range of products“The Midrand-based training academy established by rope access specialist Skyriders will soon offer external training,” reports marketing manager, Mike Zinn. Working at height continues to pose aHoneywell has sent nine South African students to the US Space & Rocket Centre (USSRC) in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of the 10th annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA). From 23-27 February,In a specialised application on a coal mine, Trafo Power Solutions recently supplied a dry-type transformer mounted on a mobile skid. “The harsh environment of a coal mine required us to speciallyBecker Mining South Africa has supplied 12 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to a local coal mine supplier, to enhance safety and prevent unnecessary downtime. These specially designed systemsAguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has announced that it has entered into a reseller agreementIn this month’s issue, we publish the first updated version of Michael Brown’s Loop Signature series of articles, the material that forms the basis for his popular control loop training courses.