SMC steps up to support essential service customers through lockdown
June 2020
News
SMC Corporation South Africa, as a leading supplier of advanced pneumatic and electrical automation technology, has remained open and certified as an essential services supplier throughout lockdown. We are ready to assist all our current and potential customers requiring technical support or supply of essential repair and maintenance products.
Jbee Steyn.
As a customer focused organisation, SMC is committed to ensuring that all its essential service customers are able to operate at maximum capacity through the critical lockdown period and in the economic recovery thereafter. The company is available through all normal communication channels to assist with technical queries and specifications, product lead time queries, and to take new orders. To maintain our own compliance with lockdown regulations, local dispatching will be limited to certified customers operating as per regulation. Any essential service items ordered from local stock, production or assembly can also be provided. Non-stocked items may also be imported for you although lead times may be affected by the current backlogs and delays in international freight services.
SMC Corporation is also taking all recommended precautions to minimise exposure risk to our own employees and yours, as the customer. We perform regular screening of employees, and apply social distancing principles and sanitising activities.
With our extensive warehouse of stocked automation components, our knowledgeable team is ready to advise and support companies around the country and into Africa. For those customers requiring made-to-order supplies, the local manufacturing and assembly facility is operational. Our sales counter is also open for order intake, although we request that all visitors apply precautions as per our guidelines. Same-day dispatch of items in stock is available until 15:00 on weekdays.
We understand that some component suppliers are seeing challenges in their supply chain. SMC can offer you an alternative should you wish to limit the impact by any of these issues.
