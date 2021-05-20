Comtest trading for 15 years

June 2020 News

Comtest, one of South Africa’s leading providers of test, measurement and communications equipment, is proud to mark its 15-year trading milestone in 2020.

CEO Barend Niemand says, “Comtest has representation throughout South Africa and with our bold, worldwide export sales-drive, our vision includes adding new products to the existing range, and the acquisition of new companies to complement our core business.”

The company was founded by Peter Verwer and Barend Niemand in 2005 and has its HQ in Linbro Park, Gauteng. Aside from being Fluke’s Master Distributor to South Africa, it also represents leading international companies in the test and measurement fields: Beha-Amprobe, BK Precision, Fluke Calibration, IET Labs, Industrial Scientific, Keytag, Meriam, Microsemi, Midtronics, Pico Technologies, Radian Research and Tektronix.

Instrotech was acquired in 2010, to expand the business into the process and automation industries through its high-quality process control instrumentation and industrial electronics. Partnering with international leading brands Vishay, Optris, Keller, Siko, Kobold, Monitran, Elis, Scancon, and Sensortech, Instrotech supplies cost-effective, consistently reliable, high-quality industrial electronics, sensors, instrumentation and calibrators for the automated process and control industry, complementing primary sensors such as load cells, pressure and flow transmitters, sourced from European and North American companies.

“Business is not for the fainthearted in these recent, highly challenging trading-times, but Comtest has strong, knowledgeable and a loyal team driving our goals and aspirations, so I feel confident that we will inevitably reap the benefits as soon as the economic climate eases,” concluded Niemand.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821 , sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za

Credit(s)

Comtest





