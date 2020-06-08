The Instrument Area Network (IAN) has been developed by Schneider Electric as a cost-efficient and flexible industrial wireless network as an alternative to more costly systems. Bluetooth communication between the field sensors and data collectors saves battery life and makes the network flexible and easy to install, giving users a cost-effective solution.
How it works
The IAN system consists of wireless field sensors for measuring absolute and relative pressure, differential pressure and temperature. These measurements can be linked via Bluetooth to the central collectors. These collectors collect the measurement data from a maximum of 8 wireless field sensors and send them via WirelessHART to any system.
By choosing Bluetooth between the field sensors and collectors, the batteries of the field sensors last longer than with a complete WirelessHART system. Local configuration is also easier to do with an app for a phone or tablet, using Wi-Fi. This makes Schneider Electric’s Instrument Area Network a cost-effective, user-friendly and flexible wireless system.
Differential pressure measurement: the WDP10 differential pressure sensors measure the differential pressure of various industrial processes and then transmits the PV wirelessly via Bluetooth to a central collector (WCC10). This sends the values from multiple sensors via WirelessHART to any central system. There are versions with differential pressure ranges up to 500 mbar, 2,1 bar or 21 bar. The field sensors are explosion-proof and have ATEX certification.
Gauge pressure measurement: the WAP10 absolute or gauge pressure sensors measure the pressure of various industrial processes and transmit them wirelessly to a central collector (WCC10). This sends the values from multiple sensors via WirelessHART to any central system. There are versions with pressure ranges up to 2,1 bar. The field sensors are explosion-proof with ATEX certification.
Temperature measurement: there are RTD and thermocouple versions from -200°C to 885°C, with various insertion lengths between 50 and 400 mm. Optionally, thermowells in various lengths can be supplied. The field sensors are explosion-proof according to ATEX
Rugged wireless gateway for Ex areas April 2020, Comtest
, Industrial Wireless
Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas ...
Read more...IO-Link data communication through to the cloud April 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs
, Industrial Wireless
Continuous data communication from the lowest sensor/actuator level to the cloud is becoming increasingly important across the entire industrial environment. For the logistics sector in particular, where ...
Read more...Handheld spectrum analysers April 2020, Comtest
, Industrial Wireless
The latest offering from Bird expands its highly sought-after SignalHawk family of rugged, handheld spectrum analyser products by adding the SH-60S-AOA Angle of Arrival spectrum analyser and the SH-60S-TC. ...
Read more...Take data to the cloud wirelessly February 2020, RJ Connect
, Industrial Wireless
The ultimate goal of most industrial automation applications is to obtain actionable insights from data sources for more precise decision-making. To achieve this, businesses need to make their field data ...
Read more...Wireless control of pumps February 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
, Industrial Wireless
The ability to control a pump remotely over distance and without using wires is simple using Omniflex Teleterm Radio RTUs over a licence free band, avoiding administration of radio frequency band use. ...
Read more...Enterprise-level wireless infrastructure management February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Industrial Wireless
Emerson has added two new IIoT solutions to its Plantweb Insight data analytics platform that will enable industrial facilities to transform the way they manage their enterprise-level wireless network ...
Read more...Vibration sensor simplifies asset monitoring February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Industrial Wireless
Emerson has introduced the AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor, a low-cost, easy to deploy vibration sensor that performs prescriptive analytics on vibration data using native software to automatically identify ...
Read more...5G – the wireless network of the future December 2019, Siemens Digital Industries
, Industrial Wireless
Mobile wireless network standards, starting with 1G, have been shaping our mobile communication for years. While previous developments have focused on improved usability in the public sector, the new ...
Read more...Dome protects communication sticks December 2019, Beckhoff Automation
, Industrial Wireless
With the new CU8210-M001 cabinet dome, the USB port of an industrial PC can be fed out of the control cabinet and still be well protected. In this way, reliable and powerful wireless connections to the ...