A new approach to wireless networks

8 June 2020 Industrial Wireless

The Instrument Area Network (IAN) has been developed by Schneider Electric as a cost-efficient and flexible industrial wireless network as an alternative to more costly systems. Bluetooth communication between the field sensors and data collectors saves battery life and makes the network flexible and easy to install, giving users a cost-effective solution.

How it works

The IAN system consists of wireless field sensors for measuring absolute and relative pressure, differential pressure and temperature. These measurements can be linked via Bluetooth to the central collectors. These collectors collect the measurement data from a maximum of 8 wireless field sensors and send them via WirelessHART to any system.

By choosing Bluetooth between the field sensors and collectors, the batteries of the field sensors last longer than with a complete WirelessHART system. Local configuration is also easier to do with an app for a phone or tablet, using Wi-Fi. This makes Schneider Electric’s Instrument Area Network a cost-effective, user-friendly and flexible wireless system.

Differential pressure measurement: the WDP10 differential pressure sensors measure the differential pressure of various industrial processes and then transmits the PV wirelessly via Bluetooth to a central collector (WCC10). This sends the values from multiple sensors via WirelessHART to any central system. There are versions with differential pressure ranges up to 500 mbar, 2,1 bar or 21 bar. The field sensors are explosion-proof and have ATEX certification.

Gauge pressure measurement: the WAP10 absolute or gauge pressure sensors measure the pressure of various industrial processes and transmit them wirelessly to a central collector (WCC10). This sends the values from multiple sensors via WirelessHART to any central system. There are versions with pressure ranges up to 2,1 bar. The field sensors are explosion-proof with ATEX certification.

Temperature measurement: there are RTD and thermocouple versions from -200°C to 885°C, with various insertion lengths between 50 and 400 mm. Optionally, thermowells in various lengths can be supplied. The field sensors are explosion-proof according to ATEX

For more information contact Johan van Jaarsveldt, EOH Process Automation Solutions, +27 87 803 9783, johan.vanjaarsveldt@eoh-pas.co.za, www.eoh-pas.co.za

Credit(s)

EOH Process Automation Solutions.





