Belt conveyor weighing applications

Loadtech’s LT1320 is a precision digital indicator for belt weighing applications. The unit takes the weight and speed information from a belt conveyor system and accurately calculates the rate and total of material transfer. The bright 6-digit 7-segment 20 mm LED displays and the sunlight-readable graphic LCD make for easy setup and readability. A simple menu system allows for easy configuration of display and belt weighing settings. Loadcell calibration can be done directly from the calibration certificate or by using dynamic calibration of the belt conveyor system. The LT1320 also provides an internal jumper selectable power supply for powering an encoder/tacho-generator and a pulse counting digital input to measure the speed of the belt conveyor system. A universal mains switch mode power supply (85-264 VAC) is provided as standard but an optional low voltage (10-30 VDC) isolated power supply can be installed.
The LT1320 contains precision front end circuitry for high accuracy and stability. The ratiometric ADC circuitry automatically compensates for temperature drift and excitation voltage variances due to cable loss. The load cell excitation voltage is 5 VDC and can interface with both 4- and 6-wire loadcells.
RS-232 and RS-485 communications are supplied as standard with the Modbus RTU and Modbus ASCII protocol. A simple ASCII out protocol is also provided for serial printing and communicating to large displays. The LT1320 has circuitry to generate a precision 0/4-20 mA or 0-10 V analog output signal and also includes advanced features such as a totaliser, dynamic tare function, auto-zero tracking, user input linearisation, programmable front push buttons, programmable digital inputs, security menu lockout, dead band adjustment, advanced digital filtering and dynamic calibration, all in one precision belt weighing indicator.
Panel mounted digital process indicator Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Loadtech Loadcells
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The LT1200 panel mount process indicator is a precision digital indicator for interfacing to and measuring most process variables. The LT1200 is capable of measuring and processing variables such as mA, ...
Read more...Positive displacement vs Coriolis meters March 2020, Soliflo
, Mass Measurement
Positive displacement (PD) is a practical and accurate method to achieve volumetric measurement of refined hydrocarbons, according to tests undertaken by Brodie International in the USA.
Read more...Ultra-compact weighing electronics March 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, Mass Measurement
Siwarex WP351 is Siemens’ newest solution for intelligent weighing automation.
Measuring 20 mm width by 65 mm height, the module is one of the smallest weighing electronics units available. The device’s ...
Read more...What is the next big thing in Coriolis mass flowmeters? June 2019, KROHNE
, Mass Measurement
With such fast moving technology it can be difficult to forecast the ‘next big thing’, but it is possible to focus on two recent developments that look set to influence the market in the near future: high capacity flowmeters; and the ability of Coriolis meters to measure liquids with entrained gas.
Read more...Taking the air out of dairy May 2019, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, Mass Measurement
The dairy industry has been plagued for years with the challenge of accurate flow measurement in both processing and offloading applications. Often, the most common cause of inaccuracies in flow measurement ...
Read more...Small and powerful weighing indicator Africa Automation Fair 2019 Preview, Richter Scale Co.
, Mass Measurement
Specially developed for devices and machines which control limit values via weight measurements, Richter Scale’s SMART-2 is a small and simple weighing indicator with a rugged and durable housing. It ...
Read more...Advanced monitoring for process variables Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2019, Loadtech Loadcells
, Sensors & Transducers
The LT1200 panel mount process indicator is a precision digital indicator for interfacing to and measuring most process variables. The instrument is capable of measuring and processing variables such ...
Read more...Mass flow measurement of gases November 2018, Instrotech
, Mass Measurement
The Kobold MAS mass flowmeter works according to the calorimetric method and was conceived for gas flow measurement. Since gases can be compressed, the volume changes with pressure and temperature. In ...
Read more...Mechanical density meter July 2018, Instrotech
, Mass Measurement
Whether dealing with the concentration or the mixing ratio, the density of liquid media is of high importance in processes such as the food or chemical industry. Kobold’s DWF mechanical density meter ...