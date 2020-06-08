Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021

8 June 2020 News

It’s one year until the doors open to Africa’s leading industrial automation technology event. Set to take place at the Ticketpro Dome from 18-20 May 2021, the event will be attended by South African, African and international visitors and exhibitors.

With the Covid-19 pandemic about to peak in South Africa, we are seeing the effects of the lockdown in every sector of the economy. Trade shows like the Africa Automation Technology Fair will be a key driver for reigniting business activity in the future. The face-to-face experience that the event offers will not only engage the five senses for buyers and suppliers, but will also play a pivotal role in putting Africa’s industrial automation technology sector at the forefront of business processes and decisions.

Attendees can look forward to engaging in new experiences, starting with the launch of a virtual hub, which allows industry players to connect, learn and share while the world is in lockdown. Online workshops and webinars will spark debate and feature insights shared by leading economists, prominent industry experts and futurists, paving the way for growth and innovation for this sector.

Positioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Technology Fair will host new and exciting features catering to exhibitor and visitor needs. All attendees can look forward to:

• An African-hosted buyers’ programme.

• One-on-one meetings with hosted buyers.

• African-hosted buyers’ lounge.

• VIP programme and lounge.

• A technology demo zone.

• A business connection zone.

• Guided visitor tours.

• CPD accredited workshops.

Africa Automation Technology Fair partners critical to success

The event organisers (Reed Exhibitions – Africa) continue to work closely with the official association partner: the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Measurement and Control (SAIMC), and the official media partner, Technews Publishing, to ensure the event delivers quality content and a world-class showcase. The Wireless Access Provider’s Association also confirmed its participation as a supporting association.

Those interested in attending the upcoming webinars, or looking for more information to participate in the event, can contact the organisers on info@africaautomationfair.com.

For more information contact Leatitia van Straten, Reed Exhibitions – Africa, +27 71 884 8366, leatitia.vanstraten@reedexpoafrica.co.za, www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com

