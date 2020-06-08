Programmable LED strip light

The new WLS27 Pro comes in distinct IO-Link and discrete controlled Pro Editor compatible models. Banner’s Pro Editor software allows users to program device status, colours and animations for control via three discrete inputs. The application-based interface makes it easy to configure a light for a wide range of applications such as displaying machine warm-up time, indicating unique steps in an assembly process, showing distance and position information and communicating multiple machine states. Pro Editor models are discretely controlled and ideal for users who do not have IO-Link, but who want control and customisation to communicate information visually.
The IO-Link models allow for dynamic control – reacting to inputs from other devices – and have additional modes that the discrete units do not. IO-Link enables users to change device parameters from the control system as needed, such as during product changeover, which reduces downtime and allows machines to accommodate greater product diversity. These models can be divided in up to 10 segments for applications like assembly guidance or pick-to-light. They also offer unique LED colour control to provide advanced users with total control. The WLS27 Pro with IO-Link connects cleanly to IO-Link architecture and helps reduce costs, increase process efficiency and improves machine availability.
This work light can be programmed to have bright white light for safety or efficiency during normal operation and then to indicate other machine statuses, such as red for a stop condition. Additionally, advanced statuses allow the WLS27 Pro to indicate alarm states, show temperature and display position information. The rugged IP69K design provides reliable indication in a wide variety of conditions, including harsh washdown, machining and outdoor environments.
