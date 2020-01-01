Energy efficiency for improved process control

BMG’s Vacon 100 AC drives have been designed to save energy, optimise process control and improve productivity in many sectors, including processing, mining and minerals, industrial HVAC, marine and water, as well as chemical, oil and gas industries.

Vacon 100 Industrial and Vacon 100 Flow drives are suitable for a wide range of variable torque and constant power/torque applications, such as pumps, fans, compressors and conveyors.

“Through these economical solutions, BMG is able to ensure a quick return on project investments for our customers,” says Mick Baugh, electronics manager at BMG. “Vacon 100 AC drives, available from 0,55 kW to 800 kW, allow our customers to use the most efficient motor for each application.

“All Vacon 100 AC drives are equipped with integrated Ethernet, which means there is no need for additional interface cards to communicate with process automation. Integrated Ethernet also provides access for commissioning and maintenance through the Vacon Live configuration tool, which makes local or remote monitoring, configuring and troubleshooting possible.

Integrated smart features

Although Vacon 100 Industrial looks like a traditional AC drive, it has integrated smart features and is dedicated for a wide range of constant power/torque applications. This user-friendly system is easy to integrate into all major control systems and is quickly adaptable to different plant automation requirements and retrofit situations. The drive also incorporates features, such as built-in I/O with three option slots and integrated RS-485 and Ethernet-based fieldbus support.

Easy-to-use motor control features improve reliability and efficiency of all AC motors types, including induction, permanent magnet and synchronous reluctance motors.

Vacon 100 Flow is an AC drive with dedicated functionality for improving flow control and enhancing energy-savings in pumping and ventilation applications. This system combines the core functionality of Vacon 100 Industrial with specific flow-control functions that optimise pump and fan performance, at the same time protecting pipes and equipment, to ensure reliable operation and extended service life.

A standard PID controller eliminates the need for an external controller by using a sensor to control pump speed. This is particularly useful when reacting to fluctuations in demand for flow and pressure during operation.

There are three multi-pump control solutions in the range to suit exact demand for water or ventilation fluctuations throughout the day. For example, cooling water demand in a plant may peak during the day as the plant runs at full capacity, but requirements for water may be lower at night when the plant runs at reduced capacity. Multi-pump control is a single drive solution in which one AC drive controls the leading pump. If the demand exceeds the capability of the pump, additional fixed-speed pumps can be connected online directly, or with a soft starter. Users can choose between fixed set-ups and solutions in which the leading and auxiliary pumps alternate in roles, to equalise wear and tear.

All drives have a user-friendly keypad that allows for fast set-up and installation, easy commissioning and trouble-free operation. Special programming software tools enable OEMs to achieve a high level of machine performance. Safety features include the Safe Torque Off (STO) facility that prevents the AC drive from generating torque on the motor shaft and prevents unintentional start-ups. Safe Stop 1 (SS1) initiates motor deceleration and starts the STO function after an application-specific time delay. The optional integrated STO and SS1 safety options have several advantages over standard safety technology using electromechanical switchgears. For example, with this system, separate components and laborious wiring are no longer necessary and there is no compromise on safety.

