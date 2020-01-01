Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Energy efficiency for improved process control

May 2020 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s Vacon 100 AC drives have been designed to save energy, optimise process control and improve productivity in many sectors, including processing, mining and minerals, industrial HVAC, marine and water, as well as chemical, oil and gas industries.

Vacon 100 Industrial and Vacon 100 Flow drives are suitable for a wide range of variable torque and constant power/torque applications, such as pumps, fans, compressors and conveyors.

“Through these economical solutions, BMG is able to ensure a quick return on project investments for our customers,” says Mick Baugh, electronics manager at BMG. “Vacon 100 AC drives, available from 0,55 kW to 800 kW, allow our customers to use the most efficient motor for each application.

“All Vacon 100 AC drives are equipped with integrated Ethernet, which means there is no need for additional interface cards to communicate with process automation. Integrated Ethernet also provides access for commissioning and maintenance through the Vacon Live configuration tool, which makes local or remote monitoring, configuring and troubleshooting possible.

Integrated smart features

Although Vacon 100 Industrial looks like a traditional AC drive, it has integrated smart features and is dedicated for a wide range of constant power/torque applications. This user-friendly system is easy to integrate into all major control systems and is quickly adaptable to different plant automation requirements and retrofit situations. The drive also incorporates features, such as built-in I/O with three option slots and integrated RS-485 and Ethernet-based fieldbus support.

Easy-to-use motor control features improve reliability and efficiency of all AC motors types, including induction, permanent magnet and synchronous reluctance motors.

Vacon 100 Flow is an AC drive with dedicated functionality for improving flow control and enhancing energy-savings in pumping and ventilation applications. This system combines the core functionality of Vacon 100 Industrial with specific flow-control functions that optimise pump and fan performance, at the same time protecting pipes and equipment, to ensure reliable operation and extended service life.

A standard PID controller eliminates the need for an external controller by using a sensor to control pump speed. This is particularly useful when reacting to fluctuations in demand for flow and pressure during operation.

There are three multi-pump control solutions in the range to suit exact demand for water or ventilation fluctuations throughout the day. For example, cooling water demand in a plant may peak during the day as the plant runs at full capacity, but requirements for water may be lower at night when the plant runs at reduced capacity. Multi-pump control is a single drive solution in which one AC drive controls the leading pump. If the demand exceeds the capability of the pump, additional fixed-speed pumps can be connected online directly, or with a soft starter. Users can choose between fixed set-ups and solutions in which the leading and auxiliary pumps alternate in roles, to equalise wear and tear.

All drives have a user-friendly keypad that allows for fast set-up and installation, easy commissioning and trouble-free operation. Special programming software tools enable OEMs to achieve a high level of machine performance. Safety features include the Safe Torque Off (STO) facility that prevents the AC drive from generating torque on the motor shaft and prevents unintentional start-ups. Safe Stop 1 (SS1) initiates motor deceleration and starts the STO function after an application-specific time delay. The optional integrated STO and SS1 safety options have several advantages over standard safety technology using electromechanical switchgears. For example, with this system, separate components and laborious wiring are no longer necessary and there is no compromise on safety.

For more information contact Mick Baugh, BMG, +27 11 620 1538, mickb@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Low-friction bearings for EV drivetrains
April 2020, SKF South Africa , Motion Control & Drives
Bearings, although buried deep within the vehicle, are on the front line in contributing to drivetrain efficiencies and delivering reliability for automotive manufacturers. Breakthroughs in technologies ...

Read more...
BMG provides critical engineering support during lockdown
May 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News
BMG, a leading South African engineering solutions specialist, has been authorised to provide engineering components and support services to businesses approved as essential service providers, during ...

Read more...
BMG’s products for welding fume extraction
May 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG’s Tools & Equipment division has introduced a range of specialist products, systems and services to assist industry to create a healthy and safe work environment, by reducing the risks associated ...

Read more...
SEW-Eurodrive solution for new brick and block plant
May 2020, SEW-Eurodrive , Motion Control & Drives
SEW-Eurodrive’s HandlingKinematics application module allows for machine control at a higher level by means of a lower-level configurable control unit (CCU) for carrying out precision path movements. ...

Read more...
VLT drive saves energy at AEL blasting
May 2020, Danfoss , Motion Control & Drives
AEL (African Explosives Ltd.) Intelligent Blasting’s nitric acid plant saves R3,6 million on annual operating costs thanks to an upgrade from direct-on-line operation to VLT drive control of electric ...

Read more...
Zest adds geared motors to product range
May 2020, Zest WEG Group , Motion Control & Drives
A range of WEG geared motors with benefits including efficiency and reliability will soon be available to customers in South Africa and the rest of the continent from Zest WEG. According to national sales ...

Read more...
BMG extends transmission range
April 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News
BMG has extended its range of power transmission components to include its recently upgraded Fenagrid Premium grid couplings. These taper grid steel flexible couplings accommodate angular, parallel and ...

Read more...
Gearmotors for electrified monorail system
April 2020, SEW-Eurodrive , Motion Control & Drives
A leading systems integrator for the automotive industry has adapted a Maxolution electrified monorail system (EMS) and 23 HK Series gear units for overhead trolley systems, from SEW-Eurodrive, for a ...

Read more...
SKF bares the truth about bearings
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, SKF South Africa , Motion Control & Drives
Correct equipment care is crucial to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

Read more...
BMG filtration solutions offer reliable contamination control
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG’s Fluid Technology division is committed to improving operational efficiencies for customers in all industries by providing essential filtration, separation and purification technologies. “With broad ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved