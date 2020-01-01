Improved production capacity and efficiency

BOLÇİ Bolu Chocolate (Bolci) was formed in 1992. It now has over 300 employees and produces over 800 different products. The company produces over 200 tons of chocolate items each month in a factory that covers an area of 20 000 square metres, half of which is the production area, warehouses and various other departments.

In order to meet its growth targets, Bolci needed to improve its production efficiency and quality control. Omron and Innovas joined forces to commission a line of three Omron robots in the packaging section of the factory’s production line, with the aim of enhancing production quality.

The challenge

Bolci currently exports to 13 countries, but wants to increase this number each year. It also wants to build its production capacity and efficiency, minimise production errors, and improve its infrastructure. Prior to introducing the Omron robots, the chocolates were placed manually into dividers in the packaging area. However, the company faces seasonal variations in demand and at special occasions in the year. As a result, sales could increase on a daily basis and the production needs to be adjusted accordingly.

Innovas was employed as the system integrator for the project. Before the robots were commissioned, Innovas performed an analysis of the filling time for the different dividers that would be used when the line of robots was being commissioned. It also carried out feasibility studies on issues such as whether robots would be a suitable solution for picking and placing the chocolates. Innovas looked at the production capacity required and the range of products to be used. Based on the results, the company developed the robot application in conjunction with Omron.

Choosing a solution

Innovas looked for a compact solution for this project and wanted to be able to supply everything from a single channel. It had used Omron products for many different applications over the years, and knew they would meet the needs of this very special project. Omron also has considerable experience in pick and place applications for chocolate and food products.

When Omron was asked to recommend a suitable robot, it first made an assessment of the needs. The type of products on the production line could vary very quickly and Bolci needed different types to be arranged rapidly in the same style of box. Omron suggested the four-arm Quattro robot, which is compact and has a unique kinematic structure. Innovas selected the robot because of its speed and flexibility as well as its ability to cope with the variety of products in the box. Omron also recommended its PackXpert program, which uses a wizard-based user interface and meets the needs of applications in the packaging sector.

Innovas installed three Omron Quattro robots for Bolci. These are now used to pick and place the chocolates into the dividers, which has saved time considerably. The three robots work in sync with each other as part of an integrated system that includes visual inspection, safety and the robotic systems. Because chocolate is a delicate material, it is important that its shape doesn’t deteriorate during the process. This requires accurate positioning and a very precise handling of the product.

The solution in practice

One person places the dividers on the conveyor and the other feeds chocolates through the 12 feed channels. There is also a final visual check on the output of chocolates before they are sent to packaging.

The chocolates are brought to the robots by conveyors. They can be at different angles, but the camera systems check them and the robots capture the products with a vacuum system, based on the position and product information determined by the camera. In the packaging area, the three robots place the chocolates into boxes and dividers. Bolci has about 40 boxes of different sizes and types. On a screen, the operator chooses the boxes to be filled and the appropriate mechanical adjustments are made. The system has four different chocolate feeding entry points for each robot. Up to 12 different chocolates can be stacked in four boxes at the same time.

The new robots have resulted in a 40% increase in production capacity. They have also enabled Bolci to give shorter deadlines to its customers. The robots have helped to reach the required production quality standards by minimising production errors and by enabling the company to provide quality products to its customers.

Credit(s)

