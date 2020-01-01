Skid-mounted dry-type transformer does duty on a coal mine
May 2020
News
In a specialised application on a coal mine, Trafo Power Solutions recently supplied a dry-type transformer mounted on a mobile skid.
“The harsh environment of a coal mine required us to specially design a fit-for-purpose solution,” explains David Claassen, managing director at Trafo Power Solutions.
The cast-resin dry-type transformer is ideal for the mobile arrangement as it is cooled without oil, which also makes it a safer option in terms of fire hazards, especially on a coal mine. It is also more environmentally friendly, as there is no chance of an oil spill, while the 1250 kVA dual-MV configuration supplied to this mine allows the unit to be linked up to either an 11 kV or 6,6 kV supply.
“The unit was designed for a compact enclosure, while still allowing for sufficient air movement for cooling,” adds Claassen. “We provided a unique solution of a cast-resin transformer with Class H insulation rating for both the medium voltage and the low voltage windings.”
This insulation standard ensures that the transformer can withstand temperatures of up to 180°C. He notes that the enclosure design had to accommodate these heat factors while also preventing the ingress of dust or water.
Special engineering was also applied to building a high level of mechanical rigidity into the transformer itself, as demanded by the regular relocation of the mobile skid. This movement means considering that vibration and other forces must be borne by the equipment without affecting its performance.
Claassen emphasises that Trafo Power Solutions is experienced in providing dry-type transformers in a range of enclosed formats to suit customers’ needs. The inherent safety of these transformers also allows them to be installed in underground mining locations. “We can provide various dry-type transformer enclosed solutions with a mobile skid, which is a versatile format for a range of mining applications,” he concludes.
Trafo Power Solution’s solid track record in cast-resin transformers is based on its local expertise and design capacity, combined with the high-quality manufacture of the units by Italy-based TMC Transformers.
For more information contact David Claassen, Trafo Power Solutions, +27 11 325 4007, david@trafo.co.za, www.trafo.co.za
Further reading:
Hytec Pretoria exhibits at Mining & Technical Expo
May 2020
, News
Hytec Pretoria exhibited at the Mining and Technical Exhibition (MTE) at the Cullinan Sports Ground in Tshwane, the first MTE for the year held in February. The company showcased a wide range of products ...
Read more...
Skyriders to offer external training at its academy
May 2020
, News
“The Midrand-based training academy established by rope access specialist Skyriders will soon offer external training,” reports marketing manager, Mike Zinn.
Working at height continues to pose a ...
Read more...
Honeywell takes nine SA students to space camp
May 2020, Honeywell ACS South Africa
, News
Honeywell has sent nine South African students to the US Space & Rocket Centre (USSRC) in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of the 10th annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA). From 23-27 February, ...
Read more...
Becker Mining South Africa supplies uninterruptible power supply systems
May 2020, Becker Mining South Africa
, News
Becker Mining South Africa has supplied 12 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to a local coal mine supplier, to enhance safety and prevent unnecessary downtime. These specially designed systems ...
Read more...
Aguru announces agreement with French industrial services company Ennovia
May 2020
, News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement ...
Read more...
From the editor’s desk: Loop signatures and digital postage during lockdown
May 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
In this month’s issue, we publish the first updated version of Michael Brown’s Loop Signature series of articles, the material that forms the basis for his popular control loop training courses.
...
Read more...
Best of breed industrial software: announcement from Element8
May 2020
, News
Element8 is proud to announce its appointments as authorised Ignition distributor for Inductive Automation, distributor of Canary Historian for Canary Labs, and distributor of Flow Information Platform ...
Read more...
BMG provides critical engineering support during lockdown
May 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, News
BMG, a leading South African engineering solutions specialist, has been authorised to provide engineering components and support services to businesses approved as essential service providers, during ...
Read more...
Emerson acquires American Governor
May 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, News
Emerson has announced that it has completed the purchase of American Governor Company, a leader in technologies and services for hydroelectric turbine controls. The addition of American Governor builds ...
Read more...
EtherCAT Technology Group seminars postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
May 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
The series of EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) seminars, scheduled to be held in South Africa from 22-29 October, has had to be postponed due to the uncertainty relating to travel and event hosting as ...
Read more...