Skyriders to offer external training at its academy
May 2020
News
“The Midrand-based training academy established by rope access specialist Skyriders will soon offer external training,” reports marketing manager, Mike Zinn.
Working at height continues to pose a hazard in the construction industry. Research conducted by the Nelson Mandela University indicates that the indirect costs of falling from height (FFH) accidents are 14,2 times the direct costs. Falls from buildings are the most hazardous when working at height, due to factors such as wind velocity, structure height, risky activities, and workers’ attitudes.
The training offered by the Heightwise Academy is moderated by the IWH (Institute for Work at Height), which issues the final certificate, licence to operate and logbook for all those who complete the training successfully. Complete fall-arrest training is provided, from basic to advanced levels, as well as search and rescue. Rope-access courses offered extend from the basic Level 1 to the expert Level 3.
Working at height is a common safety risk from residential to heavy industrial sites. In order to mitigate the danger of FFH incidents, it is imperative that all those who work at height receive the proper training. A well-trained rope access technician can not only complete the work at hand quickly and efficiently, but is also able to proactively mitigate any risks involved.
“We have a responsibility as a rope-access specialist to ensure that standards are maintained throughout the industry,” concludes Zinn. “Establishing our own training academy has not only allowed us to ensure the competence and expertise of our technicians, but it also plays a vital role in ensuring that these standards are upheld for the benefit of all.”
For more information contact Mike Zinn, Skyriders, +27 11 312 1418, mike@ropeaccess.co.za, www.ropeaccess.co.za
Further reading:
Hytec Pretoria exhibits at Mining & Technical Expo
May 2020
, News
Hytec Pretoria exhibited at the Mining and Technical Exhibition (MTE) at the Cullinan Sports Ground in Tshwane, the first MTE for the year held in February. The company showcased a wide range of products ...
Read more...
Honeywell takes nine SA students to space camp
May 2020, Honeywell ACS South Africa
, News
Honeywell has sent nine South African students to the US Space & Rocket Centre (USSRC) in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of the 10th annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA). From 23-27 February, ...
Read more...
Skid-mounted dry-type transformer does duty on a coal mine
May 2020
, News
In a specialised application on a coal mine, Trafo Power Solutions recently supplied a dry-type transformer mounted on a mobile skid.
“The harsh environment of a coal mine required us to specially ...
Read more...
Becker Mining South Africa supplies uninterruptible power supply systems
May 2020, Becker Mining South Africa
, News
Becker Mining South Africa has supplied 12 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to a local coal mine supplier, to enhance safety and prevent unnecessary downtime. These specially designed systems ...
Read more...
Aguru announces agreement with French industrial services company Ennovia
May 2020
, News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement ...
Read more...
From the editor’s desk: Loop signatures and digital postage during lockdown
May 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
In this month’s issue, we publish the first updated version of Michael Brown’s Loop Signature series of articles, the material that forms the basis for his popular control loop training courses.
...
Read more...
Best of breed industrial software: announcement from Element8
May 2020
, News
Element8 is proud to announce its appointments as authorised Ignition distributor for Inductive Automation, distributor of Canary Historian for Canary Labs, and distributor of Flow Information Platform ...
Read more...
BMG provides critical engineering support during lockdown
May 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, News
BMG, a leading South African engineering solutions specialist, has been authorised to provide engineering components and support services to businesses approved as essential service providers, during ...
Read more...
Emerson acquires American Governor
May 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, News
Emerson has announced that it has completed the purchase of American Governor Company, a leader in technologies and services for hydroelectric turbine controls. The addition of American Governor builds ...
Read more...
EtherCAT Technology Group seminars postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
May 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
The series of EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) seminars, scheduled to be held in South Africa from 22-29 October, has had to be postponed due to the uncertainty relating to travel and event hosting as ...
Read more...