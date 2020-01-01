Skyriders to offer external training at its academy

May 2020 News

“The Midrand-based training academy established by rope access specialist Skyriders will soon offer external training,” reports marketing manager, Mike Zinn.

Working at height continues to pose a hazard in the construction industry. Research conducted by the Nelson Mandela University indicates that the indirect costs of falling from height (FFH) accidents are 14,2 times the direct costs. Falls from buildings are the most hazardous when working at height, due to factors such as wind velocity, structure height, risky activities, and workers’ attitudes.

The training offered by the Heightwise Academy is moderated by the IWH (Institute for Work at Height), which issues the final certificate, licence to operate and logbook for all those who complete the training successfully. Complete fall-arrest training is provided, from basic to advanced levels, as well as search and rescue. Rope-access courses offered extend from the basic Level 1 to the expert Level 3.

Working at height is a common safety risk from residential to heavy industrial sites. In order to mitigate the danger of FFH incidents, it is imperative that all those who work at height receive the proper training. A well-trained rope access technician can not only complete the work at hand quickly and efficiently, but is also able to proactively mitigate any risks involved.

“We have a responsibility as a rope-access specialist to ensure that standards are maintained throughout the industry,” concludes Zinn. “Establishing our own training academy has not only allowed us to ensure the competence and expertise of our technicians, but it also plays a vital role in ensuring that these standards are upheld for the benefit of all.”

For more information contact Mike Zinn, Skyriders, +27 11 312 1418, mike@ropeaccess.co.za, www.ropeaccess.co.za





