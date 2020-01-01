Hytec Pretoria exhibits at Mining & Technical Expo

May 2020 News

Hytec Pretoria exhibited at the Mining and Technical Exhibition (MTE) at the Cullinan Sports Ground in Tshwane, the first MTE for the year held in February. The company showcased a wide range of products including cylinders, filtration, hydraulics, linear technology, and pneumatics from the group’s leading brands such as Bosch Rexroth, Dabeb Elram, and Power Team.



Hytec Pretoria at the MTE Expo in Cullinan.

Hytec Pretoria’s objective was to reach new customers and to extend its client base and product reach. Mining and Technical Exhibitions has a passion for mining technology and innovation. Every month MTE holds exhibitions across South Africa and the African continent. MTE takes its expos to the heart of the mine.

Hytec Pretoria is a member of the Bosch Rexroth South Africa group of companies.

For more information contact Willem Gijzelaar, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630, willem.gijzelaar@boschrexroth.co.za, www.hytecgroup.co.za





