COVID-19: social distance monitoring and contact tracing

May 2020 News

Blackline has come to the fore with the introduction of social distancing monitoring with contact tracing for industry: a safety wearable unit for field and plant users and a smart phone app for everyone else. The system is highly configurable and available today.

The platform now has, as part of the portal under Blackline Analytics, a report format that enables companies to determine where their employees are, which areas have become high risk and which personnel are not adhering to social distancing regulations. If a person is found at some point to be COVID-19 positive, the system allows management to retrace their steps and determine who they have been in close contact with, as well as the social distancing parameters of the contacts. These areas then can be sanitised more frequently.

The portal has full contact with each individual that is connected, so all aspects are being monitored. Wearables like the G7 also detect fall incidents, provide a check-in function as well as a no movement alarm and enable message texting with the added option of push-to-talk. Gas detection can be added for companies where their process requires it.

The G7 wearables are intrinsically safe and work out-of-the-box with cellular and GPS connectivity, while Loner Mobile is easily installed on iOS and Android Smart phones. Both the G7 and Loner smart app are fully supported by the secure Blackline Safety Cloud. Loner mobile can connect to the cloud over Wi-Fi or cellular connections.

Beyond COVID-19, the investment and personnel will be protected by real time safety with emergency response management.

For more information contact Trigas, +27 10 590 4752, info@trigasonline.com, www.trigasonline.com

Credit(s)

Trigas Agencies





