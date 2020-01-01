Messe Muenchen South Africa to expand reach with analytica Lab Africa 2021

May 2020 News

analytica Lab Africa, the international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics, will be back in Johannesburg in 2021, with an expanded programme, more highlights and increased networking opportunities; to attract yet more visitors from across sub-Saharan Africa.

analytica Lab Africa is the only trade fair of its kind in the region and is a part of leading international exhibition organisers, Messe München’s analytica network, including analytica in Munich, analytica China, analytica Anacon India/India Lab Expo and analytica Vietnam.

The first analytica Lab Africa took place from July 09 to 11, 2019, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, attracting over 145 exhibitors from 15 countries, spanning across 6000+ square meters of exhibition space and welcoming over 3600 industry specific visitors. As part of a co-located exhibition including food and drink technology (fdt) Africa and IFAT Africa, the complete event attracted over 8000 visitors in 2019.

analytica Lab Africa 2021 is organised by Messe Muenchen South Africa and will be held from July 13 to 15, 2021 at the world class Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

For more information contact Dain Richardson, Messe Muenchen, +27 72 505 3514, dain.richardson@mm-sa.com





