Drones to the fore in the fight against coronavirus
May 2020
News
Since the World Health Organisation moved to declare COVID-19 a pandemic in early March, public health experts around the world have advocated for self-isolation as a way to reduce the spread of the disease and ‘flatten the curve’. As more individuals stay home to reduce their risk of infection, drones are emerging as powerful tools, both helping prevent infections, and ensuring that life continues during the pandemic.
In countries hardest hit by the pandemic, drones have emerged as tools for authorities to communicate with citizens. In China, drones have been seen carrying signs with QR codes, allowing citizens to use mobile phones to register for support without requiring human contact and reducing the possibility of virus transmission. In Italy, drones with speakers attached have allowed police officers to communicate with citizens on the streets to remind them of self-isolation practice without the risk of transmission.
Unmanned aircraft system technology is also proving to be useful for disinfecting public spaces and epidemic prevention vehicles, through the use of remotely operated spray drones. Compared with hand spray, drone spray has many advantages in terms of efficiency and consistency. Chinese companies are also buying disinfection robots, to help fight infections within hospital environments.
For more information visit www.africandroneforum.org
