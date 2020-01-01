Endress+Hauser partner programme gains importance through IIoT solutions

May 2020 News

How can field instruments and components easily be integrated into automation systems? The answer is becoming increasingly important as industrial production digitalisation progresses. The Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner programme unites 13 manufacturers that want to ensure the streamlined interaction of their products.

Softing Industrial Automation joined the partner network at the beginning of the year. The Open Integration partners test and document the interaction of their products for typical process automation applications. Users profit in two ways by being able to combine the best products for each application, and through fast commissioning.

Automation technology suppliers value the advantages of the Open Integration programme as well. For these companies, it is important to be able to detect potential problems early and solve them prior to installing their products at customer sites.

“We go well beyond the established test methods within this programme by scrutinising the functionality of complete system architectures in a laboratory environment,” explains Jörg Reinkensmeier, marketing manager at Endress+Hauser. “We do that for specific fields of application or customer solutions. After successful completion of the tests, the so-called reference topologies are published in the form of mutual recommendations.”

Thirteen companies currently belong to the programme. All the partners are suppliers of control technology, fieldbus infrastructure, measurement technology or actuator systems: Auma Riester; Bürkert; Festo; Flowserve; Hima Paul Hildebrandt; Honeywell Process Solutions; Mitsubishi Electric; Pepperl+Fuchs; Phoenix Contact; Rockwell Automation; Schneider Electric; Turck; and recently, Softing Industrial Automation.

Network technology specialist

Softing Industrial Automation is a leading provider of products designed to integrate technologies and data in factory and process automation environments. “Our companies have enjoyed many years of successful cooperation, which has now manifested itself in our decision to join the Open Integration partner programme,” says Thomas Hilz, vice president, strategic accounts at Softing Industrial Automation. “The reliability and outstanding quality that we know from Endress+Hauser is also a top priority at Softing Industrial Automation. We are looking forward to the coming years in which we will be helping our partners with the connectivity of their sensors.”

“Softing Industrial Automation strengthens our partner programme with further expertise in the area of data exchange and providing information at the field level,” concludes Reinkensmeier. “Apart from networking process control technology, connectivity is playing an increasingly important role for IIoT solutions. Our aim is to exploit this potential together with all of our Open Integration partners.”

For more information contact Natlee Chetty, Endress+Hauser South Africa, +27 11 262 8000 , info@za.endress.com, www.endress.com





