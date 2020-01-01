Endress+Hauser partner programme gains importance through IIoT solutions
May 2020
News
How can field instruments and components easily be integrated into automation systems? The answer is becoming increasingly important as industrial production digitalisation progresses. The Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner programme unites 13 manufacturers that want to ensure the streamlined interaction of their products.
Softing Industrial Automation joined the partner network at the beginning of the year. The Open Integration partners test and document the interaction of their products for typical process automation applications. Users profit in two ways by being able to combine the best products for each application, and through fast commissioning.
Automation technology suppliers value the advantages of the Open Integration programme as well. For these companies, it is important to be able to detect potential problems early and solve them prior to installing their products at customer sites.
“We go well beyond the established test methods within this programme by scrutinising the functionality of complete system architectures in a laboratory environment,” explains Jörg Reinkensmeier, marketing manager at Endress+Hauser. “We do that for specific fields of application or customer solutions. After successful completion of the tests, the so-called reference topologies are published in the form of mutual recommendations.”
Thirteen companies currently belong to the programme. All the partners are suppliers of control technology, fieldbus infrastructure, measurement technology or actuator systems: Auma Riester; Bürkert; Festo; Flowserve; Hima Paul Hildebrandt; Honeywell Process Solutions; Mitsubishi Electric; Pepperl+Fuchs; Phoenix Contact; Rockwell Automation; Schneider Electric; Turck; and recently, Softing Industrial Automation.
Network technology specialist
Softing Industrial Automation is a leading provider of products designed to integrate technologies and data in factory and process automation environments. “Our companies have enjoyed many years of successful cooperation, which has now manifested itself in our decision to join the Open Integration partner programme,” says Thomas Hilz, vice president, strategic accounts at Softing Industrial Automation. “The reliability and outstanding quality that we know from Endress+Hauser is also a top priority at Softing Industrial Automation. We are looking forward to the coming years in which we will be helping our partners with the connectivity of their sensors.”
“Softing Industrial Automation strengthens our partner programme with further expertise in the area of data exchange and providing information at the field level,” concludes Reinkensmeier. “Apart from networking process control technology, connectivity is playing an increasingly important role for IIoT solutions. Our aim is to exploit this potential together with all of our Open Integration partners.”
For more information contact Natlee Chetty, Endress+Hauser South Africa, +27 11 262 8000, info@za.endress.com, www.endress.com
Further reading:
Becker Mining South Africa supplies uninterruptible power supply systems
May 2020, Becker Mining South Africa
, News
Becker Mining South Africa has supplied 12 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to a local coal mine supplier, to enhance safety and prevent unnecessary downtime. These specially designed systems ...
Read more...
Aguru announces agreement with French industrial services company Ennovia
May 2020
, News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement ...
Read more...
From the editor’s desk: Loop signatures and digital postage during lockdown
May 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
In this month’s issue, we publish the first updated version of Michael Brown’s Loop Signature series of articles, the material that forms the basis for his popular control loop training courses.
...
Read more...
Best of breed industrial software: announcement from Element8
May 2020
, News
Element8 is proud to announce its appointments as authorised Ignition distributor for Inductive Automation, distributor of Canary Historian for Canary Labs, and distributor of Flow Information Platform ...
Read more...
BMG provides critical engineering support during lockdown
May 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, News
BMG, a leading South African engineering solutions specialist, has been authorised to provide engineering components and support services to businesses approved as essential service providers, during ...
Read more...
Emerson acquires American Governor
May 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, News
Emerson has announced that it has completed the purchase of American Governor Company, a leader in technologies and services for hydroelectric turbine controls. The addition of American Governor builds ...
Read more...
EtherCAT Technology Group seminars postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
May 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
The series of EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) seminars, scheduled to be held in South Africa from 22-29 October, has had to be postponed due to the uncertainty relating to travel and event hosting as ...
Read more...
Endress+Hauser receives top rating for sustainability
May 2020
, News
Endress+Hauser has been placed in the top ranking of companies in the EcoVadis sustainability audit for the fourth time in a row. The group again improved its overall result. With 72 points, Endress+Hauser ...
Read more...
MESA International announces development of Model for Smart Manufacturing
May 2020, MESA Africa NPC
, News
MESA International has announced the development of a new model called ‘The Model for Smart Manufacturing’. The model will cover several intersecting dimensions including business intelligence, product ...
Read more...
Drones to the fore in the fight against coronavirus
May 2020
, News
Since the World Health Organisation moved to declare COVID-19 a pandemic in early March, public health experts around the world have advocated for self-isolation as a way to reduce the spread of the disease ...
Read more...