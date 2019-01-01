Vega’s solutions for pharmaceutical applications

The special challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry result from the wide diversity of its processes. Success depends on the consistency and continuity of the production processes, whether it be mixing, filling, autoclaving or CIP and SIP cleaning.
This makes it all the more important for operators to be able to rely on the measurement technology deployed on the plant. Level and pressure sensors from VEGA have made a name for themselves over many decades for their reliability and longevity. Robust, versatile and easy to use, even under extreme conditions or strict regulations, they provide important impetus for greater plant safety and efficiency.
Complete supplier for level and pressure
VEGA has completed its measurement portfolio for pharmaceuticals production with two new compact instrument series, comprising of pressure sensors/switches and point level switches. The product families Vegabar and Vegapoint prove that automation can be both simple and highly efficient at the same time, without compromising reliability, hygiene or accuracy. The new measuring instruments are perfectly tailored to standard applications that nevertheless require high quality. Their standardised hygienic adaptor system provides the flexibility needed to keep installation effort and parts inventory to the minimum. The process fittings can be interchanged and adapted to local requirements.
Thanks to the all-round status display, all sensor states can be easily seen from any direction. This illuminated ring, which can be customised from a choice of 256 different colours, remains clearly visible, even in daylight. At a glance, the user can see if the measuring process is running, if the sensor is switching or if any sensor management is required.
There is a lot of sensor intelligence built into the new compact series: the standard IO-Link protocol ensures both universal and simple communication. This means that, via the standardised communication platform, seamless data transfer and simple system integration are enabled.
Easier with wireless operation
VEGA has also integrated wireless communication into its new Vegabar and Vegapoint measuring instrument series. The sensors can connect via smartphone or tablet, which is especially useful in environments such as clean rooms, where setup and operation become considerably easier.
