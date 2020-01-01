Next level light curtains

SICK Automation is a world leading manufacturer of sensors, safety systems and automatic identification products. The next step for safety – this core idea therefore underpins the entire design of the deTec4 safety light curtain from SICK.

Safety light curtains for the prevention of machine accidents are a readily available technology; but users of this technology want more than just safety. They are looking for intelligent additional functions that generate added value in terms of process transparency, flexibility, ease of use and maintainability, or integrated automation functions that guarantee fast amortisation and maximum future proofing.

The key details in brief include protective field heights of 300 mm to 2100 mm; performance level-E safety rating in accordance with EN ISO 13849; SIL3 in accordance with IEC 61508 and type 4 in accordance with IEC EN 61496-1; reduced resolution mode; beam coding; 2-signal muting; IP65 and IP67 protection class; and high temperature resistance from -30 to 55°C.

Of much greater interest are the modular functional scope and innovative features of the deTec4, which no other safety light curtain currently offers in this combination. Thanks to Smart Presence Detection, the deTec4 from SICK only activates presence detection if a person is actually in danger. In contrast to conventional safety light curtains, the deTec4 can reliably blank out sawdust and weld sparks that fall into its protective field, while securely protecting people at the same time. This reduces unplanned downtime and machine failures and increases the productivity of machines and plants.

Equally user-friendly, but significantly more extensive are the diagnostic options via NFS and the SICK Safety Assistant smartphone app. While NFC and the smartphone app facilitate real-time diagnostics and rapid troubleshooting on site by taking a snapshot, sensor communication via IO-Link provides for continuous remote diagnostic data, as well as comprehensive data analysis and visualisation in the SOPAS Engineering Tool. This helps with the systematic troubleshooting of causes in the event of a fault, as well as with quickly restoring the sensor function and operational readiness of the machine. Finally, the communication via IO-Link makes it possible to use the data from the deTec4 for additional measurement and automation functions.

Safety light curtains reliably and cost-effectively protect against access into hazardous points and areas. SICK Automation takes safety to the next level.

For more information contact Grant Joyce, SICK Automation Southern Africa, +27 10 060 0550 , grant.joyce@sickautomation.co.za, www.sickautomation.co.za

