Transmitter for Ex applications

May 2020 IS & Ex

The new multifunction four-wire transmitter Jumo dTrans T06 Ex in DIN rail housing is ideal for demanding SIL and Ex applications. The measurement input has a 22-bit resolution with switchable noise suppression and works with extreme precision. The SIL option meets the requirements for SIL 2/SIL3 according to DIN EN 61508 and PL c and PL d to DIN EN ISO 13849. In addition, the Ex device fulfils the ATEX and IECEx requirements up to Zone 0.

A particularly high electrical isolation guarantees excellent signal stability even under difficult measuring conditions. The intuitive operation is carried out via four buttons and an LC display, which can also be used to display information about the measuring point. The safe SIL configuration is supported by a convenient setup program. As a special feature, a configuration-related connection diagram can be called up on the device’s display.

The DTrans T06 Ex can be used with resistance thermometers and thermocouples as well as with WFG/potentiometers and voltage/current signals. It converts these input signals into an output signal, 0-10 V or 4-20 mA. The universal measuring input with 22-bit resolution ensures the highest measuring precision with the DTrans T06 Ex.

The compact mounting rail housing with an overall width of only 22,5 mm, as well as coded plug-in terminals, enables quick installation in control cabinets and safe exchange during required calibration and maintenance work. All the important transmitter information can be queried and visualised via an RS-485 interface.

For more information contact Anastas Schnippenkotter, ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200 , info@asstech.co.za, www.asstech.co.za

Credit(s)

ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation





