Transmitter for Ex applications

The new multifunction four-wire transmitter Jumo dTrans T06 Ex in DIN rail housing is ideal for demanding SIL and Ex applications. The measurement input has a 22-bit resolution with switchable noise suppression and works with extreme precision. The SIL option meets the requirements for SIL 2/SIL3 according to DIN EN 61508 and PL c and PL d to DIN EN ISO 13849. In addition, the Ex device fulfils the ATEX and IECEx requirements up to Zone 0.
A particularly high electrical isolation guarantees excellent signal stability even under difficult measuring conditions. The intuitive operation is carried out via four buttons and an LC display, which can also be used to display information about the measuring point. The safe SIL configuration is supported by a convenient setup program. As a special feature, a configuration-related connection diagram can be called up on the device’s display.
The DTrans T06 Ex can be used with resistance thermometers and thermocouples as well as with WFG/potentiometers and voltage/current signals. It converts these input signals into an output signal, 0-10 V or 4-20 mA. The universal measuring input with 22-bit resolution ensures the highest measuring precision with the DTrans T06 Ex.
The compact mounting rail housing with an overall width of only 22,5 mm, as well as coded plug-in terminals, enables quick installation in control cabinets and safe exchange during required calibration and maintenance work. All the important transmitter information can be queried and visualised via an RS-485 interface.
Tube connector for Ex areas May 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
, IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...
Read more...Instrumentation connection for Ex areas April 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
, IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...
Read more...New entry-level Jumo transmitter April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist ASSTech now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications.
The ...
Read more...Remote alarm monitoring made simple May 2020
, IS & Ex
Alarms are normally managed on site by personnel charged with supervising the plant/facility and ensuring the continuity of the operation. Alarms are implemented to help manage operations and mobilise ...
Read more...Torque sensors for every application May 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Torque has to be measured in both production and assembly, and again in quality control. Burster, a precision measurement technology specialist, offers a range of sensors for the smallest torques of a ...
Read more...Next level light curtains May 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, IS & Ex
SICK Automation is a world leading manufacturer of sensors, safety systems and automatic identification products. The next step for safety – this core idea therefore underpins the entire design of the ...
Read more...Modular image processing solution April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
ASSTech offers the latest VisionSystem2D from Wenglor. This is a modular image processing system developed for all vision applications. The system consists of up to 16 digital cameras, lenses with various ...
Read more...4-wire performance in a compact housing April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist, ASSTech, now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications.
The ...