Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IS & Ex



Print this page printer friendly version

Transmitter for Ex applications

May 2020 IS & Ex

The new multifunction four-wire transmitter Jumo dTrans T06 Ex in DIN rail housing is ideal for demanding SIL and Ex applications. The measurement input has a 22-bit resolution with switchable noise suppression and works with extreme precision. The SIL option meets the requirements for SIL 2/SIL3 according to DIN EN 61508 and PL c and PL d to DIN EN ISO 13849. In addition, the Ex device fulfils the ATEX and IECEx requirements up to Zone 0.

A particularly high electrical isolation guarantees excellent signal stability even under difficult measuring conditions. The intuitive operation is carried out via four buttons and an LC display, which can also be used to display information about the measuring point. The safe SIL configuration is supported by a convenient setup program. As a special feature, a configuration-related connection diagram can be called up on the device’s display.

The DTrans T06 Ex can be used with resistance thermometers and thermocouples as well as with WFG/potentiometers and voltage/current signals. It converts these input signals into an output signal, 0-10 V or 4-20 mA. The universal measuring input with 22-bit resolution ensures the highest measuring precision with the DTrans T06 Ex.

The compact mounting rail housing with an overall width of only 22,5 mm, as well as coded plug-in terminals, enables quick installation in control cabinets and safe exchange during required calibration and maintenance work. All the important transmitter information can be queried and visualised via an RS-485 interface.

For more information contact Anastas Schnippenkotter, ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200, info@asstech.co.za, www.asstech.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 708 9200
Fax: +27 11 708 9219
Email: info@asstech.co.za
www: www.asstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Tube connector for Ex areas
May 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South , IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...

Read more...
Instrumentation connection for Ex areas
April 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South , IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...

Read more...
New entry-level Jumo transmitter
April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist ASSTech now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications. The ...

Read more...
Remote alarm monitoring made simple
May 2020 , IS & Ex
Alarms are normally managed on site by personnel charged with supervising the plant/facility and ensuring the continuity of the operation. Alarms are implemented to help manage operations and mobilise ...

Read more...
Electrical explosion protection for the chemical process industry
May 2020 , IS & Ex
The safety of a plant is a top priority for operators and manufacturers of chemical plants. For companies, it is important to have an expert on hand for support and advice regarding projects in the field ...

Read more...
Torque sensors for every application
May 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Torque has to be measured in both production and assembly, and again in quality control. Burster, a precision measurement technology specialist, offers a range of sensors for the smallest torques of a ...

Read more...
Next level light curtains
May 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , IS & Ex
SICK Automation is a world leading manufacturer of sensors, safety systems and automatic identification products. The next step for safety – this core idea therefore underpins the entire design of the ...

Read more...
Simply safe in the IoT environment
May 2020, Phoenix Contact , IS & Ex
Extension of the PLCnext Technology ecosystem with a safety controller.

Read more...
Modular image processing solution
April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
ASSTech offers the latest VisionSystem2D from Wenglor. This is a modular image processing system developed for all vision applications. The system consists of up to 16 digital cameras, lenses with various ...

Read more...
4-wire performance in a compact housing
April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist, ASSTech, now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications. The ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved