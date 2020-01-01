BMG’s products for welding fume extraction

BMG’s Tools & Equipment division has introduced a range of specialist products, systems and services to assist industry to create a healthy and safe work environment, by reducing the risks associated with welding and cutting fumes, grinding dust and oil mist.

BMG’s Plymovent solutions for source extraction include portable fans, fume extractors and extraction hoses, mobile and stationary welding fume filter units with integrated fans. The range also includes filtration systems, modular extraction hoods, fire safety solutions and oil mist filters. A specially designed workbench provides extraction and filtration for welding and grinding applications.

The PHV filter unit is a compact, portable unit, which is particularly well suited for the extraction of welding fumes at source during maintenance and moderate welding applications. This unit is fitted with two motors to ensure effective extraction, while using nozzles or extraction through the welding torch. An HEPA filter – fitted as standard – ensures high filtration efficiency and also makes the PHV unit suitable for stainless steel welding fume applications.

The Plymovent PPE PersonalPro range includes helmets to protect the eyes, face and head during manual welding, cutting and grinding. These versatile auto-darkening welding helmets, with extended side vision, provide improved visibility, comfort and safety. An integrated lightweight Powered Air Purifying Respiratory (PAPR) unit provides protection against eye and face injury, as well as preventing respiratory problems. The PAPR unit blows clean air into the helmet, allowing the worker to weld and grind while breathing purified air via a particulate filter.

BMG also offers Translas plug-and-play ClearO2 systems for the extraction and filtration of fumes from welding processes, micro dust, vapours and odours. The range includes extraction torches, with various nozzles, for the safe removal of welding fumes at source. Portable extraction units are used in conjunction with fume extractor torches and are suitable for convenient use by individual and multiple welders in high-production welding environments.

