BMG’s products for welding fume extraction

May 2020Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG’s Tools & Equipment division has introduced a range of specialist products, systems and services to assist industry to create a healthy and safe work environment, by reducing the risks associated with welding and cutting fumes, grinding dust and oil mist.
BMG’s Plymovent solutions for source extraction include portable fans, fume extractors and extraction hoses, mobile and stationary welding fume filter units with integrated fans. The range also includes filtration systems, modular extraction hoods, fire safety solutions and oil mist filters. A specially designed workbench provides extraction and filtration for welding and grinding applications.
The PHV filter unit is a compact, portable unit, which is particularly well suited for the extraction of welding fumes at source during maintenance and moderate welding applications. This unit is fitted with two motors to ensure effective extraction, while using nozzles or extraction through the welding torch. An HEPA filter – fitted as standard – ensures high filtration efficiency and also makes the PHV unit suitable for stainless steel welding fume applications.
The Plymovent PPE PersonalPro range includes helmets to protect the eyes, face and head during manual welding, cutting and grinding. These versatile auto-darkening welding helmets, with extended side vision, provide improved visibility, comfort and safety. An integrated lightweight Powered Air Purifying Respiratory (PAPR) unit provides protection against eye and face injury, as well as preventing respiratory problems. The PAPR unit blows clean air into the helmet, allowing the worker to weld and grind while breathing purified air via a particulate filter.
BMG also offers Translas plug-and-play ClearO2 systems for the extraction and filtration of fumes from welding processes, micro dust, vapours and odours. The range includes extraction torches, with various nozzles, for the safe removal of welding fumes at source. Portable extraction units are used in conjunction with fume extractor torches and are suitable for convenient use by individual and multiple welders in high-production welding environments.
Detect plant maintenance requirements May 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new smart ifm position sensors provide signals to alert operators before problems become critical. High resolution allows the sensors to detect even small changes in the switching area. In addition ...
Pressure-relief safety helmets April 2020, RS Components SA
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components has added the 3M SecureFit X5000 and X5500 Series safety helmets to its health and safety product portfolio. SecureFit helmets incorporate 3M’s patented pressure diffusion technology, which ...
BMG extends transmission range April 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
News
BMG has extended its range of power transmission components to include its recently upgraded Fenagrid Premium grid couplings. These taper grid steel flexible couplings accommodate angular, parallel and ...
Closing the gap April 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A new closed side setting (CSS) measurement device – the C-Gap – is now available to the South African market through Control Systems Rustenburg and Steelpoort. The C-Gap offers accuracy, safety and reliability ...
Condition monitoring systems from ifm Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ifm - South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ifm product range comprises systems for monitoring vibration, oil quality, compressed air and water consumption.
Data and digital technologies power new trends in asset management Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With technological and product changes across the enterprise fundamentally changing EAM, users in today’s industrial organisations now have new tools to better assess how they monitor, maintain, and manage their assets.
Beyond preventive maintenance Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Asset Performance Management 4.0 and beyond with risk-based maintenance Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, IS³ - Industry Software, Solutions & Support
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Implementing Asset Performance Management (APM) 4.0 enables the transition to full risk-based maintenance for improved asset performance, increased asset reliability, reduced risk, and ultimately, maximum return on asset investments.
ABB launches Ability Condition Monitoring for measurement devices Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ABB South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ABB Ability Condition Monitoring for measurement devices is an innovative, digital solution that will keep continuous gas analysers under control to ensure clean air operations. The ground-breaking, ...