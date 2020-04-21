Emerson acquires American Governor
May 2020
News
Emerson has announced that it has completed the purchase of American Governor Company, a leader in technologies and services for hydroelectric turbine controls. The addition of American Governor builds on Emerson’s technology capabilities and expertise in the renewables and power industry. Hydropower, the world’s largest source of renewable electricity, is generated by water running through turbines. American Governor’s solutions expertly control hydroelectric turbines, enabling utilities to provide reliable power generation that is highly responsive to the dynamic needs of the electrical grid.
The power industry is increasingly seeking opportunities to introduce digital transformation technologies to help predict, manage and control electricity generation coming from disparate sources. American Governor’s digital governor controllers, which complement Emerson’s industry-leading Ovation distributed control system and RX3i programmable automation controllers, are helping the industry realise the benefits of digital transformation for more efficient, safe and reliable operations.
