BMG provides critical engineering support during lockdown
May 2020
News
BMG, a leading South African engineering solutions specialist, has been authorised to provide engineering components and support services to businesses approved as essential service providers, during the country’s COVID-19 lockdown period.
“As a customer-driven business, the BMG team remains committed to making sure industry is able to continue operating as efficiently and as safely as possible during this difficult time,” explains Darryn Wright, group marketing executive, engineering solutions group, part of Invicta Holdings. “We are pleased to have been given permission from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) to provide crucial engineering components and support, ensuring continuous operation of services throughout the country. We are determined to keep the wheels of industry turning and to help the people of our country, by providing critical engineering components.
“The team is on hand to assist essential service customers in many sectors, including food and beverage plants, water and waste water treatment facilities, coal mines and petrochemical plants. We also work closely with service providers to power generation and pharmaceutical plants, as well as in agriculture, ports, and rail and road facilities.
“BMG’s distribution centre in Droste Park, Johannesburg, is fully stocked to help and support customers around the country, and into Africa, with essential equipment and components. Our committed technical support and field service teams are also on hand to assist our essential service customers in any way they can.”
Essential service providers requiring assistance are invited to contact BMG at this emergency number: 0800 022 224.
