New 80 GHz compact radar transmitters

Siemens has introduced the Sitrans LR100 series 8 GHz radar level transmitters, a compact instrument with a narrow beam for flexible installations in existing vessel openings or even non-intrusively through plastic vessels. The transmitters’ 80 GHz high frequency delivers robust, reliable measurements even in challenging environments such as those with vapours, condensation, turbulence, or solids. The custom microchip technology delivers fast response and extremely high sensitivity to detect even the weakest of signals.
The series consists of three products: Sitrans LR100 for basic measurement to 8 metres; Sitrans LR110 with communication and hazardous approvals options, and range to 15 metres; and Sitrans LR120 with communication, range to 30 metres and optional submergence shield for flooding protection. These 2-wire loop powered transmitters with HART or optional Modbus RTU connectivity consume very little energy and the fast startup is ideal for CSO (combined sewer overflow) applications.
The transmitters’ dependable readings reduce worker exposure to hazardous situations: no need to climb tanks, lean out over sumps, or crawl into confined spaces to maintain instruments. Also, zero-metre blanking distance allows measurement right up to the sensor, thereby avoiding costly overfilling, and the 2 mm accuracy enhances operational safety through precise measurement across the full range of the applications.
All this robust performance is wrapped in an IP68 submersible housing constructed of corrosion resistant PVDF. Simple commissioning is achieved with the Bluetooth interface and the Sitrans mobile IQ app or the Sitrans RD150 remote display. In remote areas connected to the Sitrans RTU3030C remote terminal unit, critical data can be transmitted and remote servicing can be performed.
Integrating critical level readings or process control data into operations can unlock new opportunities to react to safety concerns, analyse processes and identify areas for improvement. Users can monitor level measurements or diagnostic and maintenance information from the comfort of the control room, or connect to Siemens MindSphere, the cloud-based open IoT operating system.
Water management from Siemens optimises flood control April 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, System Integration & Control Systems Design
The Erftverband is an organisation that includes municipalities, counties, industry and utilities, and as a public corporation it is responsible for cleaning private and industrial wastewater along the ...
Read more...New compact radar sensor April 2020, VEGA Controls SA
, Level Measurement & Control
A new era in radar level measurement began a few years ago when Vegapuls sensors based on 80 GHz technology were introduced. Thanks to the more precise focusing of the radar beam, the sensor virtually ...
Read more...Plant builder relies on Siemens motion control for in-operation maintenance Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The CFT Group designs and builds production lines and turnkey systems primarily for the food and beverages industry. One of its customers, Menz & Gasser, which specialises in producing and packaging preserves ...
Read more...Ultra-compact weighing electronics March 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, Mass Measurement
Siwarex WP351 is Siemens’ newest solution for intelligent weighing automation.
Measuring 20 mm width by 65 mm height, the module is one of the smallest weighing electronics units available. The device’s ...
Read more...Guided safety acceptance tests March 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, Motion Control & Drives
With Sinamics Startdrive commissioning software, Siemens supports machine builders in the validation of safety functions for Sinamics frequency converters with a guided acceptance test. With Sinamics ...
Read more...Machine manufacturer relies on Simotics March 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, Motion Control & Drives
Sankyo Seisakusho (Sankyo) is a Japanese provider of automation technology. The company relies on Siemens motion control solutions when developing new servo-driven belt feeders and indexers for presses. ...
Read more...High-speed level measurement February 2020, Morton Controls
, Level Measurement & Control
Morton Controls in partnership with Anderson-Negele has introduced the innovative NSL-F level sensor based on a modular device platform. The new platform strategy used with this sensor is based on a building-block ...
Read more...Capacitive level limit switch February 2020, Morton Controls
, Level Measurement & Control
The Capanivo level limit switch can be used in most solids and liquids as a full or empty detector. The robust, glass reinforced PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) sensor is suitable for food applications while ...