New 80 GHz compact radar transmitters

Siemens has introduced the Sitrans LR100 series 8 GHz radar level transmitters, a compact instrument with a narrow beam for flexible installations in existing vessel openings or even non-intrusively through plastic vessels. The transmitters’ 80 GHz high frequency delivers robust, reliable measurements even in challenging environments such as those with vapours, condensation, turbulence, or solids. The custom microchip technology delivers fast response and extremely high sensitivity to detect even the weakest of signals.

The series consists of three products: Sitrans LR100 for basic measurement to 8 metres; Sitrans LR110 with communication and hazardous approvals options, and range to 15 metres; and Sitrans LR120 with communication, range to 30 metres and optional submergence shield for flooding protection. These 2-wire loop powered transmitters with HART or optional Modbus RTU connectivity consume very little energy and the fast startup is ideal for CSO (combined sewer overflow) applications.

The transmitters’ dependable readings reduce worker exposure to hazardous situations: no need to climb tanks, lean out over sumps, or crawl into confined spaces to maintain instruments. Also, zero-metre blanking distance allows measurement right up to the sensor, thereby avoiding costly overfilling, and the 2 mm accuracy enhances operational safety through precise measurement across the full range of the applications.

All this robust performance is wrapped in an IP68 submersible housing constructed of corrosion resistant PVDF. Simple commissioning is achieved with the Bluetooth interface and the Sitrans mobile IQ app or the Sitrans RD150 remote display. In remote areas connected to the Sitrans RTU3030C remote terminal unit, critical data can be transmitted and remote servicing can be performed.

Integrating critical level readings or process control data into operations can unlock new opportunities to react to safety concerns, analyse processes and identify areas for improvement. Users can monitor level measurements or diagnostic and maintenance information from the comfort of the control room, or connect to Siemens MindSphere, the cloud-based open IoT operating system.

