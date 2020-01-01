Top-mounted level indicator

May 2020 Level Measurement & Control

WIKA’s model UTN top-mounted level indicator consists of a measuring chamber, a float with guide rod and a magnetic system. Mounting onto the vessel is made via appropriate process connections (flanged or threaded).

The permanent magnetic system, which is connected to the float via a guide rod, transmits the liquid level measured in the vessel by the float, contact-free, to the magnetic display mounted to the outside of the measuring chamber.

In this magnetic display there are red/white plastic rollers or stainless steel flaps with bar magnets fitted at 10 mm intervals. The magnetic rollers or flaps are turned 180° throughthe walls of the measuring chamber: for an increasing level from white to red and for a falling level from red to white. Thus the magnetic display indicates the level of a vessel as a red column, without power supply.

For more information contact WIKA Instruments, +27 11 621 0000 , sales.za@wika.com, www.wika.co.za





