Top-mounted level indicator
May 2020
Level Measurement & Control
WIKA’s model UTN top-mounted level indicator consists of a measuring chamber, a float with guide rod and a magnetic system. Mounting onto the vessel is made via appropriate process connections (flanged or threaded).
The permanent magnetic system, which is connected to the float via a guide rod, transmits the liquid level measured in the vessel by the float, contact-free, to the magnetic display mounted to the outside of the measuring chamber.
In this magnetic display there are red/white plastic rollers or stainless steel flaps with bar magnets fitted at 10 mm intervals. The magnetic rollers or flaps are turned 180° throughthe walls of the measuring chamber: for an increasing level from white to red and for a falling level from red to white. Thus the magnetic display indicates the level of a vessel as a red column, without power supply.
For more information contact WIKA Instruments, +27 11 621 0000, sales.za@wika.com, www.wika.co.za
