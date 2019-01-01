Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Temperature Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Non-contact temperature monitoring in Ex areas

May 2020 Temperature Measurement

TitAll models of the versatile Raytek MI3 Compact series infrared transmitters are now also available as intrinsically safe versions for use in hazardous environments. Intrinsically safe devices prevent explosions in hazardous locations by limiting the energy and surface temperature of the device under normal operation, or when conditions arise that could become hazardous. Devices are approved as intrinsically safe only after passing the rigorous approval process required by a recognised entity.

The intelligent MI3 miniature sensors are now fully ATEX and IECEx certified for use in Zones 1 and 2 (gas) and Zones 21 and 22 (dust). The package includes the sensor, communication box and an Ex power supply. All three components are IP65 rated. One or two intrinsically safe MI3 sensing heads can be powered by one power supply. The sensor cables can be up to 30 m long in total, providing high flexibility for setting up safe monitoring scenarios. The communication box, power supply, and sensing heads can be easily exchanged in the field without re-calibration of the entire system.

With a separate IP65 housing for communications electronics, which can be mounted up to 15 m away, the Mi3 head sensor is possibly the smallest on the market and is easily installed in the tightest of locations.

The MI3 series comprises pyrometers for various spectral ranges and applications, including the 1M and 2M shortwave models with an excellent 100:1 resolution and 10 ms response time, which are suitable for monitoring temperatures up to 1800°C. Each intrinsically safe MI3 sensing head is labelled with the Ex certification. The MI3100 model’s Ex certification also covers the laser sighting function for easy positioning and aiming. MI3 sensors have excellent EMC characteristics and can be used in ambient temperatures up to 180°C. Communication boxes are available with RS-485, Modbus, Profibus, Ethernet TCP/IP and Profinet IO interfaces. Automatic head detection and digital communication between sensor and box enable plug-and-play setup.

With the addition of ATEX and ICEEx certification, the MI3 series can now be used in many additional areas – for example, in steel industry processes using hydrogen atmosphere, such as galvanising, annealing, plating and coating. Other application areas include hydrogen reduction in the solar industry, petrochemical (sulphur recovery, boilers, reactors, pipes, flare control) and chemical (fertiliser, starch, alcohols, flower, vinyl) processes, mining (monitoring) conveyors and equipment, fire detection and storage terminals (coal, wood pellets, sulphur, petroleum coke, starch), hazardous waste disposal and sewage, as well as ink, laminate and coating processes that emit volatile vapours, and more.

Thermalert TX

Although discontinued and replaced by Thermalert 4 for the standard version, the Ex certified TX is still available. Temperature ranges are up to 2000°C, and options include stainless steel or aluminium construction plus additional cooling for ambient temperatures of up to 175°C.

For more information contact R&C; Instrumentation, +27 11 608 1551, info@randci.co.za, www.randci.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 32 946 2805
Fax: 086 622 6050
Email: admin@randci.co.za
www: www.randci.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about R&C Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New IR camera from RS components
April 2020, RS Components SA , Temperature Measurement
RS Components has announced the availability of a new thermal camera from FLIR, a specialist in intelligent sensing products for industrial markets. The TG275 thermal camera is ideal for automotive maintenance ...

Read more...
Profiling in paint cure ovens
April 2020, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
Datapaq’s solution for monitoring temperatures in furnaces, ovens and dryers.

Read more...
New fibre-optic pyrometer
April 2020, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
As part of their Endurance range, Raytek and Ircon combined, have introduced the Endurance fibre-optic infrared thermometer. These pyrometers have an external sensor head attached via a fibre-optic ...

Read more...
New temperature transmitters with Bluetooth
April 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Temperature Measurement
High measuring performance and ease of use for all industries.

Read more...
Inspection system for coronavirus detection
April 2020, Instrotech , Temperature Measurement
The coronavirus and other diseases are highly infectious and transferred by sick people or contaminated objects. Globally, aircraft are one way that this virus is quickly exported worldwide. China, the ...

Read more...
Temperature measurement on ultra-thin glass
March 2020, Instrotech , Temperature Measurement
Touch displays, such as for smartphones and tablets, use ultra-thin glass that brings special challenges for temperature measurement technology during their manufacturing. For this application, Optris ...

Read more...
Using infrared to detect the invisible
March 2020, R&C Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Both preventive and predictive maintenance programmes rely on regular inspections of the critical assets that comprise a plant or facility. These inspections range from visual inspections to non-destructive ...

Read more...
Bimetal thermometer with switch contacts
December 2019, WIKA Instruments , Temperature Measurement
WIKA’s model TGS55 is a stainless steel bimetal thermometer which offers high reliability and long service life. Wherever the process temperature has to be indicated on-site and, at the same time, circuits ...

Read more...
Infrared monitoring of kiln shells extends refractory life
December 2019 , Temperature Measurement
Extending the life of a kiln refractory as well as preventing disastrous failures requires a good understanding of the condition of the refractory material.

Read more...
Thermocouples in gasification reactors
November 2019, WIKA Instruments , Temperature Measurement
Gasification reactors, due to their harsh process conditions, place high demands on the instruments used there. Many manufacturers have reacted to this and adapted their products accordingly, but what ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved