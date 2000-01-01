Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IS & Ex



Print this page printer friendly version

Electrical explosion protection for the chemical process industry

May 2020 IS & Ex

The safety of a plant is a top priority for operators and manufacturers of chemical plants. For companies, it is important to have an expert on hand for support and advice regarding projects in the field of explosion protection. Choosing the right electrical explosion protection method is as individual as the customer’s requirements, and the plants themselves. Pepperl+Fuchs offers its customers unique solutions that are individually adapted to the project and the application of each individual customer. The company advises its customers during the design phase with in-house engineers planning and developing the ideal product and recommends the ideal type of protection for the respective requirements. Customers can choose from solutions with the following types of protection: purge and pressurisation (Ex p), flameproof enclosure (Ex d), increased safety (Ex e), intrinsic safety (Ex i), and combinations of these types of protection. In conjunction with global and customer-specific approvals, the customer is provided with products and services that allow them to concentrate on the core area of business in their field.

Automation of the process industry

On the whole, explosion protection is becoming more complex because plants are increasingly networked and automated. The problems faced today are different than those faced ten years ago. This increases the need for solutions that use industrial sensors in hazardous areas. As an expert in the field of sensors and explosion protection, Pepperl+Fuchs is particularly focused on bringing its own sensor technology to Ex Zones 1 and 21 for its customers.

A recent project undertaken with a manufacturer of fall protection systems for filling tankers with liquids uses the R2000 photoelectric sensor to monitor whether the fall protection system is optimally positioned. This process is to be implemented in hazardous areas as well now. The objective was to help customers in the chemical industry to protect people, plants, and the environment from hazardous chemical substances during the filling process. Pepperl+Fuchs engineers facilitated and developed an individual solution for the customer. The R2000 was installed in an internally developed flameproof aluminium enclosure with a viewing window without the signal quality of the R2000 being compromised. The solution was specifically tested, calibrated, and approved for Zone 1, 21, and Zones 2 and 22 for this application.

Customer-specific certifications for individual solutions

Pepperl+Fuchs offers special services with approvals in accordance with the ‘system certificate’ for solutions with protection type Ex p. Within the scope of this certificate, the company is qualified to certify solutions with protection type Ex p in accordance with ATEX and IECEx as a notified body. The major advantage of this is the flexibility to take into account the certification requirements in the design and planning stages. This results in cost-effective and above all quick approvals for customer-specific purge solutions. The highly qualified engineers at Pepperl+Fuchs oversee every stage of the project in close collaboration with the customer. From the design phase to joint acceptance, change and adjustment requests are discussed directly and incorporated into the specification. There is no need to involve an external certification authority. This means that the certification process is not unnecessarily prolonged. The system certificate, which documents all variables in detail and in full, makes it easier to coordinate with the customer and ensures an efficient approval process.

Approvals for purpose-related use are not unusual today, for instance in paint shops, where companies frequently require individual evidence of silicone-free materials or other paint-wetting-impairment substances (LABS). Pepperl+Fuchs offers a certificate for its products to prove LABS conformity, which is listed in the VDMA 24364 standard sheet which defines the hazard classification, including a categorisation and assessment of the products to be tested according to their specific location of use. This makes individual tests obsolete for customers and manufacturers. With the certificate, paint shop employees can use the precisely defined test methods to determine whether the product is suitable for the intended purpose. The Pepperl+Fuchs portfolio includes LABS-compliant terminal boxes, controllers, and control units for LABS Zone 1 in accordance with test classes A1 and B2.

For more information contact Pepperl+Fuchs, +27 87 985 0797, info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com, www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Instrumentation connection for Ex areas
April 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South , IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...

Read more...
Slide-on pump for gas monitors
April 2020, Comtest , IS & Ex
Comtest, the local representative of Industrial Scientific, global leader in gas detection, has announced a new version of the Ventis slide-on pump. The new pump is compatible with both Ventis MX4 and ...

Read more...
Is hydrogen gas really dangerous?
March 2020, RTS Africa Technologies , IS & Ex
As with many things, the answer to this question is not a simple yes or no. The average person when confronted with the question of handling hydrogen gas immediately makes an association with two rather ...

Read more...
Quad-flow particle and gas respirators
March 2020, RS Components SA , IS & Ex
RS Components has introduced the 3M Secure Click HF-800 respirator series, which uses a quadruple-flow filter/cartridge system to enhance breathability. 3M Secure Click is a range of reusable half-mask ...

Read more...
Simplified safety controller setup
March 2020, Turck Banner , IS & Ex
Turck Banner’s new SC-XM3 external drive allows users to write the configuration for their safety systems once and then load it on to any additional devices requiring the same configuration. The configuration, ...

Read more...
The importance of up-to-date alarm annunciators
January 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , IS & Ex
At 1.23 pm on Sunday, 24 July 1994, twenty-six people were injured when an explosion erupted through an oil refinery in an otherwise quiet corner of South Wales in the United Kingdom. The site was occupied ...

Read more...
Gas detector for multiple applications
January 2020, Comtest , IS & Ex
Comtest, the local representative of Industrial Scientific, global leader in gas detection, has announced a new version of the Ventis Slide-on Pump. The new pump is compatible with both Ventis MX4 and ...

Read more...
Light grid with integrated muting unit
November 2019, ifm - South Africa , IS & Ex
The new generation of light grids from ifm electronic allow for the muting mode without an external junction box or a muting relay being required, as they are already integrated into the receiving element. ...

Read more...
Light grid with integrated muting
October 2019, ifm - South Africa , IS & Ex
The new generation of light grids from ifm electronic incorporates muting mode without an external junction box or a muting relay being required, as they are already integrated into the receiving element. ...

Read more...
How integrated visual management and remote monitoring demystify machine safety
September 2019, Turck Banner , IS & Ex
This article shares common challenges for machine safety, and shows how combining easy-to-use safety devices with visual indication and remote monitoring capabilities can help make safety simpler and more effective.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved