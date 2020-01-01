Remote alarm monitoring made simple
May 2020
IS & Ex
Alarms are normally managed on site by personnel charged with supervising the plant/facility and ensuring the continuity of the operation. Alarms are implemented to help manage operations and mobilise resources in order to return the operation to normal operational conditions after a fault has occurred.
Combining the power of remote terminal units (RTUs) and cloud-based server technology allows Omniflex to manage alarm annunciators remotely via Web-based technology. An RTU is used to communicate with the alarm annunciators using Modbus serial communications (up to 15 units – 240 alarms). The alarm status is transmitted via GSM to the Data2Desktop cloud-based servers, providing user access from any Internet browser and effectively allowing the alarm systems on site to be monitored and managed remotely. The system has the following key features:
• Supports up to 15 annunciators on a single serial port.
• Allows users to enter a manned mode or unmanned status mode.
• Programmable Teleterm units in PLC language IEC61131 for local automation functions.
• Auxiliary inputs or outputs for control.
• Compact self-contained Teleterm gateway.
• Battery backup for power interruptions.
• Independent of on-site Internet connections.
System benefits
• Easy installation.
• Configurable and easy customisation.
• Wireless connection with global access.
• Low-power operation (battery backed).
• Alarm logging.
• Automated reporting for management.
• Maintenance: staff mobilisation via alerts.
For more information contact Ian Loudon, Omniflex, +27 31 207 7466, sales@omniflex.com, www.omniflex.com
