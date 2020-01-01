Remote alarm monitoring made simple

May 2020 IS & Ex

Alarms are normally managed on site by personnel charged with supervising the plant/facility and ensuring the continuity of the operation. Alarms are implemented to help manage operations and mobilise resources in order to return the operation to normal operational conditions after a fault has occurred.





Combining the power of remote terminal units (RTUs) and cloud-based server technology allows Omniflex to manage alarm annunciators remotely via Web-based technology. An RTU is used to communicate with the alarm annunciators using Modbus serial communications (up to 15 units – 240 alarms). The alarm status is transmitted via GSM to the Data2Desktop cloud-based servers, providing user access from any Internet browser and effectively allowing the alarm systems on site to be monitored and managed remotely. The system has the following key features:

• Supports up to 15 annunciators on a single serial port.

• Allows users to enter a manned mode or unmanned status mode.

• Programmable Teleterm units in PLC language IEC61131 for local automation functions.

• Auxiliary inputs or outputs for control.

• Compact self-contained Teleterm gateway.

• Battery backup for power interruptions.

• Independent of on-site Internet connections.

System benefits

• Easy installation.

• Configurable and easy customisation.

• Wireless connection with global access.

• Low-power operation (battery backed).

• Alarm logging.

• Automated reporting for management.

• Maintenance: staff mobilisation via alerts.

For more information contact Ian Loudon, Omniflex, +27 31 207 7466 , sales@omniflex.com, www.omniflex.com





